Elma man killed in collision near Brady

At 5:17 p.m. on Sunday, 60-year-old Mitchell Todd of Elma was killed in a traffic collision in the Brady area, according to a Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office (GHCSO) spokesperson.

Todd, who was wearing a helmet, was riding his motorcycle eastbound on Monte Elma Road when he struck the driver’s side of a Hyundai driven by a 65-year-old South Bend woman who had failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign. The Hyundai was traveling north on Monte Brady Road. Todd was ejected from the bike.

Grays Harbor Fire District 2 responded to the scene and requested Life Flight Medevac, however, Todd died before he could be transported.

There were no signs of impairment for either driver. According to the GHCSO, the investigation is ongoing and possible criminal charges may be filed against the driver of the Hyundai.