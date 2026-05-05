Grays Harbor County live music roundup
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, May 5, 2026
Shaun Beebe
Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores
Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.
Jacob Jones
Friday, May 8 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
Cody Bartels
Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m.
Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano
Exit 88
Saturday, May 9 at 7 p.m.
Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano
The Eclectics
May 8-9 from 8 to 11 p.m. each night
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino in Ocean Shores
Cronin Tierney
Friday, May 15 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
Joel Aaron Wright
Friday, May 15 at 7 p.m.
Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano
Two-Minute Miracle
May 15-16
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
Live Music at Messy Jessy’s in Downtown Aberdeen
Saturday, May 16 at 9 p.m.
21+
Featuring Rebbie the Roustabout, Foof and Dante Manalo
Johannes and Sons
Saturday May 16 at 7 p.m.
Elma Grange
$5 cover
Cami Voss and the Acme Roundup
Sunday, May 17 at 2 p.m. at the Raymond Theatre
Admission is free, and donations will be accepted.
That Irish Guy
Friday, May 22 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.
Rock and Blues Flea Market Festival
Memorial Day Weekend
Ocean Shores Convention Center
Opera Workshop – Highlights from Carmen
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
Saturday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m.
The singers of the Grays Harbor Opera workshop present a gala evening of operatic favorites, featuring some of the most iconic scenes from Bizet’s Carmen.
Adults $15
Senior/Grays Harbor area students $12
GHC students and 12 and under free
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino Memorial Weekend
Saturday, May 23
CODA Led Zeppelin Tribute
8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. 21+
$30 entry includes a beverage coupon
Sunday May 24
Heart by Heart
8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. 21+
$30 entry includes a beverage coupon
Danny Boy
Friday, May 29 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Saturday, May 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
Dr Jop Funkin’ Shop
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
June 5-6 from 8 to 11 p.m. each night
Grays Harbor symphony and String Ensemble – Level Up!
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
Sunday, June 7 at p.m.
Level Up! Featuring iconic soundtracks from beloved franchises, the Grays Harbor Symphony will highlight the evolution of video game music. In addition, the concert will feature the winner of the annual Grays Harbor Music Teachers Association Concerto Competition.
Adults $15
Senior/Grays Harbor area students $12
GHC students and 12 and under free
GHC Honors Recital
Bishop Center for the Performing Arts
A performance to honor Grays Harbor College music students.
Free Admission
Wednesday, June 10 at 7 p.m.