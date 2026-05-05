Grays Harbor County live music roundup

Published 1:30 am Tuesday, May 5, 2026

Sunday Afternoon Live is pleased to announce a concert by Cami Voss and the Acme Roundup Band on May 17 at the Raymond Theater.

Sunday Afternoon Live is pleased to announce a concert by Cami Voss and the Acme Roundup Band on May 17 at the Raymond Theater.

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Shaun Beebe plays the Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m. and every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.

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Shaun Beebe

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores

Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.

Jacob Jones

Friday, May 8 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

Cody Bartels

Friday, May 8 at 7 p.m.

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano

Exit 88

Saturday, May 9 at 7 p.m.

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano

The Eclectics

May 8-9 from 8 to 11 p.m. each night

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino in Ocean Shores

Cronin Tierney

Friday, May 15 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 16 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

Joel Aaron Wright

Friday, May 15 at 7 p.m.

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant & Sports Bar in Montesano

Two-Minute Miracle

May 15-16

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

Live Music at Messy Jessy’s in Downtown Aberdeen

Saturday, May 16 at 9 p.m.

21+

Featuring Rebbie the Roustabout, Foof and Dante Manalo

Johannes and Sons

Saturday May 16 at 7 p.m.

Elma Grange

$5 cover

Cami Voss and the Acme Roundup

Sunday, May 17 at 2 p.m. at the Raymond Theatre

Admission is free, and donations will be accepted.

That Irish Guy

Friday, May 22 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 23 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

Rock and Blues Flea Market Festival

Memorial Day Weekend

Ocean Shores Convention Center

Opera Workshop – Highlights from Carmen

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday, May 23 at 7:30 p.m.

The singers of the Grays Harbor Opera workshop present a gala evening of operatic favorites, featuring some of the most iconic scenes from Bizet’s Carmen.

Adults $15

Senior/Grays Harbor area students $12

GHC students and 12 and under free

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino Memorial Weekend

Saturday, May 23

CODA Led Zeppelin Tribute

8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. 21+

$30 entry includes a beverage coupon

Sunday May 24

Heart by Heart

8 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m. 21+

$30 entry includes a beverage coupon

Danny Boy

Friday, May 29 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 30 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

Dr Jop Funkin’ Shop

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

June 5-6 from 8 to 11 p.m. each night

Grays Harbor symphony and String Ensemble – Level Up!

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Sunday, June 7 at p.m.

Level Up! Featuring iconic soundtracks from beloved franchises, the Grays Harbor Symphony will highlight the evolution of video game music. In addition, the concert will feature the winner of the annual Grays Harbor Music Teachers Association Concerto Competition.

Adults $15

Senior/Grays Harbor area students $12

GHC students and 12 and under free

GHC Honors Recital

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

A performance to honor Grays Harbor College music students.

Free Admission

Wednesday, June 10 at 7 p.m.