Grays Harbor County COO resigns, announces retirement

Thomas O’Connor has left his position as the first-ever chief operating officer (COO) for Grays Harbor County due to “budgetary constraints.” His last day was Friday, May 1.

“When I interviewed for the position of chief operations officer in July of last year, I committed to one year in the role with possible option to renew,” O’Connor wrote in his resignation letter dated March 16. “I am cutting my commitment three months short of that original term because as I watch the current union contract negotiations, I believe the county will better benefit from the vacating of a newly created ‘high paid executive position’ than any benefit I can achieve in the last few months of that original commitment.”

O’Connor’s assumed the COO on Aug. 18, 2025, and was responsible for streamlining and strengthening the county’s internal processes and systems including finance, human resources, procurement, grants, project management, enhancing efficiency and aligning operational tools and processes.

Prior to accepting the COO position, O’Connor led a series of strategic planning workshops for the Grays Harbor County Board of County Commissioners consisting of Georgia Miller, Rick Hole and Vickie Raines, Clerk of the Board Wendy Chatham and County Administrator Sam Kim. These retreats led directly to the crafting of mission and vision statements and a set of core values.

“For my part, it is time for, and an opportunity to retire after a long and varied career. It has been an honor and a pleasure to serve the staff and community of Grays Harbor County, and I wish all of you good fortune moving on,” O’Connor concluded.