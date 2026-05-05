GHC announces new Bachelor of Science in Computer Science

Grays Harbor College has announced the addition of a new Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, expanding local access to one of today’s fastest-growing and most in-demand career fields.

With both an associate’s and bachelor’s degree now offered in computer science, Grays Harbor College provides a direct path into the field for students at every stage, from those approaching high school graduation to those considering a career change.

Grays Harbor College’s new Bachelor of Science in Computer Science, which will be available beginning fall 2027, is designed to prepare students for long-term success in a rapidly changing field. Students will work with algorithms, data structures, software engineering, and emerging technologies while developing practical skills through hands-on projects. They will also develop lifelong skills such as critical thinking, communication, teamwork, and complex problem-solving, a skillset which cannot be replaced by ever-growing technology and automation.

Computer science skills are in high demand across a wide range of industries, and graduates will be prepared for careers as software developers, data analysts, system administrators, cybersecurity technicians, IT project managers, and more.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, employment in computer science-related fields is expected to continue growing over the next decade. As of 2024, the median annual wage in these fields was reported at $140,910, showing both strong earning potential and long‑term career stability.

Get started with an Associate of Arts in Computer Science

Grays Harbor College’s Associate of Arts in Computer Science launched in fall 2025 and is currently open for enrollment. The two-year program is designed as the first step toward the bachelor’s degree and provides a strong foundation in programming, algorithms, and systems design. Coursework transfers directly into the Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Students who start with the associate’s degree will have a clear, affordable, and local path to completing their bachelor’s degree at Grays Harbor College. Students who have completed other related associate’s degrees may also be eligible to enter the bachelor’s program with the appropriate coursework.

By offering both an associate’s and bachelor’s degree in computer science, Grays Harbor College gives local students the opportunity to progress from entry-level coursework to advanced study without leaving the region, supporting recent high school graduates, career changers, and adult learners alike.

For more information about studying computer science at Grays Harbor College, visit this link or contact Computer Science/Math Faculty Terri Bell at terri.bell@ghc.edu.