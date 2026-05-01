Harbor Happenings

ABERDEEN

Boy Scout Pack 4005 will meet at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at St. Andrews Episcopal Church. For more information, call 360-305-5212.

Connect, Play, Learn Group, sponsored by GH Public Health, is scheduled for 1:30 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, at the Pearsall Building. Families are invited to learn about available resources and enjoy playtime with peers.

TOPS Chapter Wa 1200 has weigh-in from 8:30-9:30 a.m. every Monday at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church. Meeting begins at 9:45. For more information, call 800-932-8677.

Aberdeen Bridge Club hosts a sanctioned ACBL bridge game every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Harbor Calvary Church. New players are invited and partners are guaranteed for those attending on their own. For more information, contact Randy Ross at 360-591-5928 or Randy55.Ross@gmail.com

Salmonberry Band members practice every Friday at 1 p.m. at the Aberdeen Art Center. All singers and those who play ukuleles and other portable instruments are invited. For more information, call 360-533-4897.

Midnight Cruizers Car Club has scheduled a dinner-meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, at Duffy’s. All car enthusiasts are invited.

Aberdeen VFW Post 224 and Auxiliary will meet at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, at the American Legion Hall.

HOQUIAM

Boy Scout Pack 4052 and Troop 1819 will meet at 6 p.m. Every Tuesday at Lincoln Elementary School. For more information, call 360-204-1516.

Sons of Norway of Grays Harbor 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, at Saron Lutheran-First Presbyterian Church.

Three R’s Thrift Store is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 3101 Cherry Street.

Robert Gray Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 7, in the downstairs meeting room of the Hoquiam Timberland Library. Women interested in joining the DAR are invited

Grays Harbor Democrats will gather at 6 p.m. Thursday, May 7, followed by a business meeting at Events on Emerson. For more information, visit ghdemocrats.org

Grays Harbor Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 9, in the Hoquiam Timberland Library’s downstairs meeting room. For more information, visit graysharborgenealogy.com or email info@GraysHarborGenealogy.com

Push Rods Car Club will meet at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, May 6, at the Hoquiam Elks.

Grays Harbor Amateur Radio Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 7, in the Hoquiam Timberland Library’s downstairs meeting room.

MONTESANO

Grays Harbor/Pacific County Pomona Grange will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at Olympic View Grange. A potluck will follow.

Pinochle is played at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the Monte Moose.

ELMA

Elma Al-Anon family group meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. every Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church.

McCLEARY

Beehive Retirement Community will host a Mother’s Day Luau at 3 p.m. Friday, May 8, with music, treats and a celebration of mothers.

NAMI Connection will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7, at the VFW Hall.

Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 158 N. Summit.

OCEAN SHORES

GriefShare, a grief recovery support group, will meet 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, May 4, at Faith Community Church. For more information, call 360-289-2474 and leave a message for Sandy McClulloch.

TOPS Chapter Wa 1425 has weigh-in at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the Ocean Shores Library. Meeting begins at 10:15. For more information, call 360-591-8450.

Ocean Shores Bridge Club offers duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at Ocean Shores Inn and Suites. Partners are not necessary. $2 fee. For more information, call 360-310-2048 or 360-289-3261.

NORTH BEACH

Museum of the North Beach has temporarily moved to its historic Dorothy Anderson Cabin on Meriweather Street (at the north end of Crescent Park) in Seabrook. Open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 360-591-8572.

For more information about the What’s Happening column contact karen.barkstrom@thedailyworld.com or call 360-537-3925.