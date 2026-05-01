Grays Harbor College annual Career Fair coming up May 5

Representatives from at least 25 local organizations will be in the tulalW Student Center on May 5 to promote employment opportunities.

Grays Harbor College is hosting its annual career fair on Tuesday, May 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in room 3341 in the tulalW Student Center. This free event is open to Grays Harbor College students as well as community members. Representatives from many regional employers will be at the career fair to promote job openings, internships, and career pathways within their organizations.

The following organizations will be at the career fair: Aberdeen DSHS Department Of Social and Health Services, Catholic Community Services, Clipper Services LLC, Department of Children, Youth, & Families, Equus Workforce Solutions, Grays Harbor College’s Entrepreneur Academy, Hoquiam School District, LeMay Waste Water Connections, Quinault Beach Resort & Casino, Quinault Wellness Center & Community Health, Stafford Creek Corrections Center, Summit Pacific Medical Center, University of Washington Tacoma – Office of Indigenous Engagement, Washington Army National Guard, Washington Conservation Corps, Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife, Weyerhaeuser, and more.

Students who attend the career fair will have the opportunity to explore part-time and full-time employment opportunities, network, access job-search resources and apply for jobs in the local community.

Grays Harbor College to launch Entrepreneur Academy

Grays Harbor College announced the launch of the Entrepreneur Academy, a hands-on, experiential learning program designed to prepare students for entrepreneurship by engaging them in the real-world operation and growth of vetted businesses.

The program will launch in September, offering a new pathway for students to learn differently while building economic opportunity locally.

The Entrepreneur Academy is delivered in partnership with Foundry, an organization that works with colleges to identify, research, and vet real business opportunities for students to develop and operate as part of the learning experience. This model addresses a significant challenge in entrepreneurship education: the low long-term success rate of traditional business incubators. National data shows that fewer than half of new businesses survive beyond five years, often due to gaps in preparation, mentorship and market validation.

Foundry’s approach reduces that risk by bringing forward carefully vetted business opportunities and surrounding students with experienced entrepreneurs and industry partners — allowing students to focus on execution, growth, and sustained impact rather than starting from scratch.

Thanks to a grant awarded by the Grays Harbor College Foundation, there is no cost to students accepted into the program. To participate, students must be in their second year at Grays Harbor College. Space is limited, and an application process is required. Students are strongly encouraged to apply early.

Grays Harbor College students interested in entrepreneurship are invited to meet Foundry leaders and learn more about the Entrepreneur Academy at the GHC Career Fair on May 5, held on the third floor of the tulalW Event Center from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Visit the Entrepreneur Academy webpage at https://www.ghc.edu/academics/entrepreneur-academy to learn more and apply.