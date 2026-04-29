What to do in May — schedule of events

A bol kite flies over Ocean Shores. Many kites will take to the skies this weekend during a “kite invasion” on the beach in Ocean Shores.

There are plenty of things to do in the Twin Harbors region during the month of May as spring festival season ramps up. To have your event added to this list contact Michael.Wagar@thedailyworld.com.

May 1-3 — Grays Harbor Shorebird and Nature Festival

Each spring, hundreds of thousands of shorebirds stop to rest and feed along the Washington Coast and in the Grays Harbor estuary during their migration northward. Coming from as far south as Argentina, these Arctic-bound shorebirds are among the world’s greatest migrants. Some birds travel over 15,000 miles round trip! The concentration of birds during spring migration offers people a great chance to view a number of shorebird species. With luck you will also see the birds fly together in beautiful formation “murmurations” while trying to escape a Peregrine Falcon.

For more information on the 2026 Grays Harbor Shorebird and Nature Festival, visit www.shorebirdfestival.com.

May 1-2 — UFO/Paranormal Summit 2026

Lake Quinault Beach Resort and Casino in Ocean Shores

Featuring the world’ss most renowned researchers in the UFO and Paranormal worlds as well as new researchers as they present their evidence, theories and information.

May 1-3 — Olympia Dog Fanciers Dog Show

Grays Harbor County Fairgrounds

May 2 — Kite Invasion

Ocean Shores beach

May 2 — 44rd Annual Ocosta Recreation Hall Oyster Feed

All you can eat oysters from 3 to 7 p.m. Steamed oysters, fried oysters, spaghetti, noodle salad, ambrosia salad, cole slaw and garlic bread. Beer and Wine available for an additional fee. Info: 360-648-2190.

May 2 — Victorian Tea

St. Andrews Church in Aberdeen in hosting a Victorian Tea, with proceeds supporting church projects, $20 per person, $10 for children 12 and under. Tickets are available at St. Andrews Church and Aberdeen Office Equipment (cash only).

May 2 — 4th Annual Spring High Tea and Silent Auction

The McCleary VFW 5564 Auxiliary is hosting a spring high tea and silent auction on May 2 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Trays will have a variety of savory and sweet treats. Cost is $10 per person, cash only. The silent auction closes at 2:30 p.m. and bidders need not be present to win. Funds raised will support local community events and programs for veterans, service members and their family members.

May 9 — 19th annual Mark Swanson Annual Ocean Shores Elks Fishing Derby

North Bay Park in Ocean Shores

May 15-17 — Jeeps Go Topless for Clean Shores 2026

Jeepers and 4×4’s are invited to Ocean Shores for a fun-filled weekend and of course a Beach Clean Up to celebrate National Go Topless Day with many family-friendly events throughout the weekend.

May 16 — Savor Seabrook Food and Wine Festival

This event, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., allows festival goers to taste the best of Washington at Seabrook’s annual Savor Seabrook Food and Wine Festival – one day of winemakers, new wineries, excellent craft beers, and coastal cuisine. Sip, savor, and stroll Market Street while live music plays and our beach town shows off its best. This is a 21+ event presented by Seabrook and The Stowaway Wine Bar.

They’re excited to showcase a curated mix of Walla Walla favorites and new winemakers from across the state — expect rich Cabernets and Syrahs, bold Washington blends, smaller artisan labels making waves this season, plus several local craft breweries sampling flagship beers and seasonal brews.

May 16-17 – Master Gardeners Foundation of Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties Home and Garden Show at Grays Harbor Fairgrounds

An annual family-friendly event occurring the weekend after Mother’s Day, held in the Grays Harbor County Fairground Pavilion Building. Take the opportunity to attend classes taught by WSU Master Gardeners and visit over 100 vendor booths.

May 23 — Grays Harbor Opera Workshop: Carmen

Starting at 7:30 p.m., the talented singers of the Grays Harbor Opera Workshop will present a gala evening of operatic favorites, featuring some of the most iconic scenes from Bizet’s Carmen. Carmen has become one of the most popular and frequently-performed classical operas. The performance at the Bishop Center is fully staged with a piano accompaniment. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and local students, and free for Grays Harbor College students and youth 12 and under. The Grays Harbor Opera Workshop is open to the community. Auditions for the spring Opera Workshop are typically held in March. Watch ghc.edu or Grays Harbor Opera Workshop’s Facebook page for audition info.

May 24 — Westport Day of Remembrance

This annual event remembers those lost at sea and blesses the fleet for a safe and bountiful harvest at 1 p..m. at the Fishermen’s Memorial in downtown Westport. Info: 360-268-9422

May 23-24 — Rock and Blues Flea Market Festival

Memorial Day Weekend — Ocean Shores Convention Center

Vendors inside and out, beer garden, food and live music.

May 23 – June 27 — Ocean Shores Camino Walk

Community fundraiser for local charities sponsored by the Knights of Columbus in Ocean Shores. One hundred percent of the net proceeds support local charities in Grays Harbor including the Ocean Shores Food Bank, Friends of the Ocean Shores Public Library, North Beach Medical Equipment, Grays Harbor Hawks and Prepares. The event will begin on May 23. Walk 60 miles in five weeks to earn a Camino certificate. Passport packages are $25 and include the passport, shell necklace, luncehon ticket and a 25% off Camino merchandise voucher. Walk alone, with friends or join one of the weekly group walks. Email oceanshorescamino@gmail.com, call 360-743-1316 or visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61587713992945 for more information.

May 30 — The Seabrook Relay

Put on your kicks for the adventure of a lifetime at the HTC Race Series’ Seabrook Relay. Gather your crew of 4-6 racers to conquer nearly 60 exhilarating miles along the stunning Washington coast. This isn’t just a race; it’s an unforgettable journey through breathtaking Pacific Northwest scenery. The challenge begins and ends in the picturesque community of Seabrook. Once you cross the finish line, celebrate your epic achievement with your team. Enjoy great food, refreshing drinks, and a high-energy live band.

May 30 — 2nd Annual Ladies Night Out

Downtown Aberdeen, $20 per person includes a glass of wine and appetizers. Each participating business and vendor will conduct a free raffle. Proceeds support local women’s scholarships. Tickets available at Springboard Coffee.