St. Andrew’s Church to host Victorian Tea this Saturday

St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Aberdeen is hosting a Victorian Tea on Saturday, May 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to wear their favorite hat for a chance to win a prize. Hats will be proved for those who don’t wear their own. Kathy Morris and Bob Wyrick will provide musical accompaniment.

According to food historian Tasha Marks writing for the British Museum, “It’s the seventh Duchess of Bedford, Anna Maria Russell, who we have to thank for the invention of afternoon tea, sometime around 1840.”

“It’s very dainty and ladylike, ladies dress up, they don’t have to, it’s an opportunity to do that,” Bobbi McCracken said.

Marks writes, that besides tea, “… cucumber sandwiches were on the afternoon tea menu. In fact, most of us would recognise the 19th-century afternoon tea as something similar to what we have today – finger sandwiches with assorted fillings, savory tarts and pastries, a variety of fancy cakes, scones and tea. For the full Victorian experience, you might want to include a glass of sherry or a nice claret. Also, sandwich-wise, you could be a bit more adventurous and go for anchovy, sardine or maybe even beef tongue. Meanwhile, for the cakes, seed cake is a timeless choice, almond cakes or madeira a safe bet, or the later classic – a Victoria sponge which, according to the legendary Mrs. [Isabella] Beeton, was ‘seasonable at any time.’”

St. Andrew’s Victorian Tea tradition doesn’t date back quite that far, however, it was first suggested in 1990 by Norma Marrs as a way to raise money other than rummage sales and the Christmas bazaar. Marrs suggested a Tea to celebrate spring and Mother’s Day. During the early days of the Tea the menu and condiments included scones, freezer jam, lemon curd, tea sandwiches, sausage rolls, mini quiches and Devonshire cream.

“We still do a bazaar,” McCracken quipped.

St. Andrew’s Church is located at 400 E 1st St. in Aberdeen. Tickets are $20 each, $10 for children 12 and under, and are available at the church, or Aberdeen Office Equipment (cash only at this location), and at the door on the day of the event. Proceeds from the event will support church projects. Call 360-533-2511 for more information.