Book Nook: From cooking to the search for Sasquatch, plenty of food for thought

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Pasta for All Seasons: Dishes that Celebrate the Flavors of Italy and the Bounty of the Pacific Northwest by Michela Tartaglia.

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Sasquatch Seeker’s Field Manual: Using Citizen Science To Uncover North America’s Most Elusive Creature by David George Gordon.

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UPCOMING AUTHOR EVENTS

Mike Cairns’ Under The Ash: A Pilot’s Story Book Tour

Saturday, May 9 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Elma Timberland Library

Friday, May 15 from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Ocean Shores Public Library

Saturday, May 30 from 11 a.m. to noon Chehalis Timberland Library and from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Centralia Timberland Library

You still have four chances to meet and chat with Mike in person about his new, highly-rated photo journal, Under The Ash, as well as view his remarkable slideshow presentation and take questions about his experiences at Mount St. Helens. Mike will also have copies of his book available to purchase and sign.

Seabrook’s Beachside Author Series

Michela Tartaglia

Saturday, May 16 at 10 a.m.

As chef and owner of Pasta Casalinga in Seattle’s Pike Place Market, Michela Tartaglia incorporates fresh ingredients and her whimsical personality into approachable Italian dishes. She is the author of Pasta for All Seasons: Dishes that Celebrate the Flavors of Italy and the Bounty of the Pacific Northwest. Tartaglia is an Italian native, born in the province of Turin, Piedmont. She moved to Seattle in 2006 after completing her master’s degree in philosophy at Alma Mater Studiorum – University of Bologna and has since made Seattle her adopted city. After the author experience, you can find Michela at the Savor Seabrook Food & Wine Festival, where she’ll be serving her Lasagna alla Boscaiola and offering fresh pasta and Rossodoro tomato sauce in the curated marketplace.

Lunch For Your Brain: A Special Afternoon with John Hughes

Montesano Timberland Library

Tuesday, May 26 from noon to 1 p.m.

John Hughes, former publisher and editor of The Daily World and retired chief historian for the Office of the Secretary of State, will be sharing research on his latest local history projects. This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Montesano Timberland Library.

Sasquatch: Man-Ape or Myth — An afternoon with author and naturalist David George Gordon

Saturday, May 30 at 2 p.m.

McCleary Museum and Event Center | Admission by donation

Learn about the Northwest’s mysterious Wild Man of the Woods from the author of The Sasquatch Seeker’s Field Manual (published by Mountaineers Books). Sift through the evidence, both supporting and refuting this fascinating creature’s existence — and share your stories and views. An experienced naturalist, David George Gordon shares his enthusiasm for nature through a range of interactive venues, appearing at museums, schools, libraries, garden clubs — you name it. He studied aquatic biology in college and worked at a museum and two public aquariums in the past. He is the author of 23 books. Whatever the subject, his overall focus is on singing the praises of nature.

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY USED BOOK SALES

Aberdeen

Thursday, April 30 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 2 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Monday, May 4 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, May 5 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Hoquiam

Thursday, April 30 from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 2 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 5 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Ocean Shores

Saturday, May 23 from 11 a.m. to noon – members only; noon to 4 p.m. – public sale

Sunday, May 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – public sale; 1 to 3 p.m. – $5 bag sale

WRITERS GROUPS

Hoquiam Writers Group

Harbor Books on Thursday, May 7 from 6 to 8 p.m.

This group is open to all writers who want to attend: writers, poets, journalists, wordsmiths, and storytellers. The group meets monthly on the first Thursday of each month.

BOOK GROUPS AND CLUBS

TRL participates in One Book, One Coast

This spring, through May 31, Timberland Regional Library is participating in One Book, One Coast. Organized by the L.A. County Library, One Book, One Coast brings together library systems across Washington, Oregon, and California for a shared community reading program that celebrates literacy, learning, community, and civil discourse. All participating libraries will read and discuss They Called Us Enemy by George Takei.

Read They Called Us Enemy now:

Access the ebook any time on ComicsPlus by signing in with your TRL library card and PIN number.

Check out the ebook on the Libby app by Overdrive.

Check out a print copy of the book, available in the TRL catalog.

Takei will be participating in an online event on Sunday, May 31 from 2 to 3 p.m. Register now! https://library-lacounty-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Ek6Fa2kxSjq1vs_BvlyHRg#/registration

Harbor Books — Hoquiam

Flights of Fantasy Book Club

Monday, May 11 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Flights of Fantasy is a monthly book club for lovers of Fantasy and Magical Realism. We meet the second Monday of each month at Harbor Books. May’s read will be Vampires of El Norte by Isabel Cañas. Copies available for purchase at Harbor Books (purchase not required for participation).

Ocean Shores Public Library

Book Group

Monday, May 18 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Ocean Shores Friends of the Library sponsor this program and purchase 10 copies of each title to be checked out for 2 weeks. The book being discussed at this meeting is the novel Nala’s World by Dean Nicholson.

BYOB [Bring Your Own Book]

Wednesday, May 20 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Share what great books you have been reading with other book lovers and get ideas for your TBR pile.

Reading Rangers

Saturday, May 30 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Readers ages 5-12 are invited to the library for a new adventure in a book series. Join us for an Origami Yoda program with FUN space games, crafts, trivia and more.

Timberland Regional Library Locations

PageTurners Book Groups

Hoquiam

Tuesday, May 12 from 6 to 7 p.m.

The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman is the May read.

Elma

Tuesday, May 19 from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month the group will be discussing Eruption by Steve Olson.

Westport

Saturday, May 23 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month the group will be reading People of the Book by Geraldine Brooks.

Aberdeen

Saturday, May 23 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month the group will be discussing Across A Hundred Mountains by Reyna Grande.

Montesano

Thursday, May 28 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. This month the group will be discussing Beach Read by Emily Henry and will also be selecting titles for the next PageTurners reading cycle.

TRL Sponsored Offsites

McCleary

McCleary Book Club: Off Site Event at McCleary Museum and Event Center

Tuesday, May 12 from 11 a.m. to noon

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at 426 S 3rd St in McCleary. Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. Copies of each month’s selection are available at the McCleary Library service desk.

Hoquiam

Books on 8th: Off Site Event at Hoquiam Brewing Company

Wednesday, May 13 from 6 to 7 p.m.

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at Hoquiam Brewing Company 526 8th St. If you’re an adult who is 21+ and likes to read Young Adult books, then this book club is for you. This month the group will be discussing Dragonfruit by Makiia Lucier. New members are always welcome. Email Sarah at slivingston@trl.org if you would like more information.

STORY TIME

Ocean Shores Public Library Story Time

Saturdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Timberland Regional Library Family Storytime

Aberdeen and Montesano

Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Elma

Fridays 10 to 11 a.m.

Westport

Wednesdays 10: 30 to 11:30 a.m.

McCleary

Wednesdays 11 a.m. to noon

Hoquiam

Fridays 10 to 11 a.m.

Raymond

Book Babies

Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Books, bounces, music and play time for babies and their participating caregivers.

OLYMPIA LITERARY EVENTS AND ACTIVITIES

Barnes & Noble

Children’s author Mary Cranston — Saturday, May 2 at 11 a.m.

Author Laura Baird — Saturday, May 16 at noon

Storytime every Saturday at 11 a.m. featuring a different picture book each week.

Browsers Bookshop

Tamiko Nimura — Thursday, April 30 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Writers Sara Jaffe and Miranda Mellis in coversation — Saturday, May 2 at 4 p.m.

Willy Vlautin — Tuesday, May 5 from 6 to 7 p.m.

Special conversation between author Maya Jewell Zeller and author and Evergreen professor Dawn Pichón Barron —Wednesday, May 6 at 6 p.m. Books will be available for purchase and signing.

Activists Annie Leonard and André Carothers to discuss their book Protest: Respect It, Defend It, Use It — Saturday, May 9 at 4 p.m.

Jenny Bartoy in conversation with Star Wuerdemann — Thursday, May 14 at 6 p.m.

(Nearly) Silent Writing Club — Sunday, May 17 at 1 p.m.

May Book Club, The Anthropologists by Ayşegül Savas — Thursday, May 21 at 6 p.m.

Story Time — first Saturday of each month from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

Orca Books Cooperative

An Evening with Author Peter Stark— Saturday, May 2 from 3 to 4 p.m.

Queer Open Book Club — Sunday, May 24 from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. All queers and their allies welcome. Masks encouraged.