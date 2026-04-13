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No easy road: Keeping the lights on in rural WA

Published 1:30 am Monday, April 13, 2026

By Jon Martin District Three Commissioner Grays Harbor PUD

Jon Martin District Three Commissioner Grays Harbor PUD

Jon Martin

District Three Commissioner

Grays Harbor PUD

When people think about their electric service, they usually think about it the moment it stops working.

A storm rolls in off the coast, the lights go out, and the clock starts. What most customers don’t see is what happens next — and how much work goes into reaching some of the furthest corners of our service territory.

Our service area doesn’t follow the grid of a city. It follows rivers, logging roads, hillsides, and the curve of the Pacific Ocean shoreline. When a line goes down near a rural home or farm, or in the middle of forest land, our crews may be looking at a long drive on a road that may not even be paved or blocked by trees or slides — and that’s before the work even begins.

Add rain, wind, mud, and darkness, and you begin to understand why rural restoration can take longer than a comparable outage in Aberdeen or Hoquiam.

Something that doesn’t get talked about much is the challenge of working along our two-lane highways. Grays Harbor County has plenty of them, and when a line goes down along one of those roads, our crews face a problem that city utilities simply don’t encounter — finding a safe place to pull a large line truck off the road. On a narrow two-lane highway with no shoulder and limited visibility, that can mean driving until the crew finds a location where they can safely work before any repair can begin. It’s a detail that adds real time and complexity to what might otherwise look like a straightforward job.

What impresses me most is that our crews take it in stride. They know this territory. Many of them grew up here. When they head out at 2 a.m. in November to restore power to a handful of homes at the end of a gravel road, they’re not just doing a job — they’re looking after their neighbors.

Our rural customers sometimes wonder if they’re an afterthought. They are not. Every customer on our system matters equally, whether they’re in a subdivision or at the end of a five-mile easement. Our crews operate that way, and as your commissioner, I’m proud to represent a utility that does too.

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