Letters to the editor

Case for owning an electric car

As communities across the country grapple with rising fuel costs, air pollution, and the growing impacts of global warming, one solution is becoming increasingly clear; the widespread adoption of electric vehicles.

Electric cars offer a cleaner, more sustainable alternative to gasoline powered vehicles. By producing zero tailpipe emissions, they reduce air pollution and improve public health, especially in urban areas where smog and poor air quality disproportionately affect vulnerable populations.

When you factor in that EVs cost roughly 40 percent less to fuel, and with fewer moving parts, require about half the maintenance of internal combustion engines, eliminating oil changes and frequent brake replacements entirely, the total cost of ownership is now a clear win for the consumer.

Advances in battery technology have extended driving ranges, while the expansion of charging infrastructure is making electric vehicles more convenient than ever.

Many governments and utilities are also offering incentives that make the transition more affordable for everyday consumers.

Owning an electric car is not just a personal choice, it is a meaningful step toward a more sustainable future. By embracing this technology, we can reduce our dependence on carbon dioxide polluting fossil fuels, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and contribute to a healthier planet for future generations.

Ron Sadler

Aberdeen

Walsh’s stance on voting is wrong headed

Responding to the current state Rep. Jim Walsh, R-Aberdeen, I appreciate your opinion concerning double voting, wrong headed though it is.

You make a mountain out of a mole hill, citing one example. The courts and Senate Bill 6084 got it right.

Also, now pay close attention, the United States Constitution gives primary authority over elections to the states, with supplementary authority to Congress. Note carefully that the Department of Justice, a branch of the executive, is not mentioned. Another example of current executive overreach. Thus, while the Department of Justice’s demand may be “awful,” it should be treated with the same dignity of response as a five-year-old “lawfully demanding” another candy bar. That is what Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs is doing.

The current executive is on the wrong side of this, Jim. No need to join him.

John Guros

Montesano