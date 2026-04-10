Timber & Targets ax throwing outlet now open in Aberdeen

Aberdeen’s newest entertainment venue, Timber & Targets, held its official ribbon cutting ceremony with Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. Thursday with friends and supporters in attendance.

Timber & Targets had a soft opening earlier this year and with little fanfare and marketing it has already begun filling its niche as a community entertainment venue.

Owners Chris and Codie Kirsch were having a “date night” in Auburn that saw them “try something different” at an axe throwing spot and had a great time. The seed was planted. They believed then and now it is a great idea for easy entertainment and light activity for those of us living or visiting in Grays Harbor. According to Chris, they believed “there is a gap in local entertainment” that Timber & Targets can help fill.

“Despite how it sounds, ‘axe throwing’ in a controlled environment with a small amount of instruction is quite safe,” said Chris, “and safety is our number one priority.”

Timber & Targets is open to patrons 10 years and up with parental supervision for the kiddos. A key point that Codie wanted to impress is that “anybody can do it (axe throwing) and you don’t need to be strong or experienced, you just need to try it, it’s a blast.”

Axe throwing venues have been popping up all over the country as niche entertainment the past few years and the games people can play with them are evolving as well. In the beginning it was throwing an axe at a round cut of wood with a circle and a red dot in the middle. Axe throwing now has interactive games such as Tic-Tac-Toe, Connect Four, Zombies and Battleship to name a few.

The Kirsch’s vision is coming to fruition and together the Aberdeen residents “are excited to bring a new wave of entertainment and activity to Grays Harbor.” Timber & Targets has a couple leagues operating now and will be looking to set up summer leagues after May. Groups of six or more can set up their own private leagues as well. Interested parties need only call for details at 360-637-6060.

In its short time open Timber & Targets has over 200 five star reviews,with only one review under five stars. They have hosted a few company parties and business events and are looking to expand that part of the business. Timber and Targets is located at 106 E. Heron St. in Aberdeen, and online attimberandtargets.com or Facebook.

At this time the food and drink is more of a concession style as they make plans to expand with cooked foods later this year. Timber & Targets is open Monday through Thursday from 3 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sundays 1 to 8 p.m.