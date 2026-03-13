Middle Satsop Road closed from milepost 3.0 to 3.3

Grays Harbor County Public Works has closed Middle Satsop Road from milepost 3.0 to 3.3. This emergency closure was in place as of Thursday morning and will remain until further notice according to a press release issued by Grays Harbor County Engineer John Becker.

Early Thursday afternoon, Grays Harbor County Emergency Management announced via Facebook that the road was closed from the Boat Launch to West Satsop Road. The Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office said via Facebook that the road was closed “due to extensive damage sustained to the roadway that was caused by a slide.”

According to the Public Works press release, this location has been under close observation in recent weeks due to ongoing signs of pavement distress and roadway deformation. Maintenance crews have implemented measures to help reduce impacts from these conditions. After heavy rainfall and continued streambank erosion adjacent to Middle Satsop Road, the roadway experienced additional settling, prompting its closure. Public Works staff are currently assessing repair alternatives to restore this portion of the roadway.

All traffic will be detoured to East Satsop Road. At this time, there is no estimate for when the road will reopen. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.