Harbor Happenings

ABERDEEN

”Introduction to Grays Harbor and southern Olympics plants,” (a six-week course hosted by the Coastal Interpretive Center) will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Aberdeen Timberland Library. It’s free but pre-registration is required by visiting interpretivecenter.org

No Kings National Day of Non-violent Action is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Zelasko Park. The event is organized by Aberdeen Indivisible.

Spring Teen Group, sponsored by GH Beyond Survival, will meet at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, for teens who are survivors of any kind of sexual abuse. For more information, call 360-533-9751.

TOPS Chapter Wa 1200 has weigh-in from 8:30-9:30 a.m. every Monday at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church. Meeting begins at 9:45. For more information, call 800-932-8677.

Aberdeen Bridge Club hosts a sanctioned ACBL bridge game every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Harbor Calvary Church. New players are invited and partners are guaranteed for those attending on their own. For more information, contact Randy Ross at 360-591-5928 or Randy55.Ross@gmail.com

Aberdeen Sons and Daughters of Italy Amerigo Vespucci Lodge No. 1814 will meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at St. Mary’s Parish Hall. For more information, call 360-581-1072.

Salmonberry Band members practice every Friday at 1 p.m. at the Aberdeen Art Center. All singers and those who play ukuleles and other portable instruments are invited. For more information, call 360-533-4897.

Dementia Caregivers Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the Aberdeen Presbyterian Church. For more information, call Leslie O’Brien at 360-533-4359.

Aberdeen Clothing Bank, 301 North G St., is open 9:30-11:45 a.m. Mondays, 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Thursday they are open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for donations only. Masks are required.

HOQUIAM

Three R’s Thrift Store is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 3101 Cherry Street

Grays Harbor Rock Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 20, at Hoquiam Timberland Library.

Grays Harbor Coin Club will meet at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 21, in the Hoquiam Timberland Library downstairs meeting room.

COSMOPOLIS

Cosi Senior Center will offer lunch at noon every Tuesday, followed by social activities.

MONTESANO

Talking Dementia, a discussion on Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, lead by Debbie Cool, a retired family caregiver support program coordinator, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, in the Montesano Community Center

ELMA

An Elevate East County Town Hall Event is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, at Elma High School Commons for families. The event will focus on youth safety, prevention and support. Dinner included. Visit bit.ly/elma-townhall-0326 to register.

Chehalis River weed pull is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday March 21 at 15 South Bank Road.

Rolling Thunder, Chapter Washington, will meet at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Shu-Jacks in support of veterans and their families in Grays Harbor. info 360-

GH 4-H Council will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March19, at the WSU Extension office. All volunteers, members and parents are invited.

McCLEARY

Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 158 N. Summit.

EAST COUNTY

Grays Harbor/Pacific County Pomona Grange will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14. A potluck will follow.

OCEAN SHORES

Coastal Interpretive Center will host an “Introduction to Volunteering” meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the center. On Sunday, March 15, a guided tour of the fungi and forest along the Weatherwax Trail will be offered at 1 p.m.

North Beach Genealogical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, at the Ocean Shores Library. For more information, contact northbeachgenealogy@gmail.com

For more information about the What’s Happening column contact karen.barkstrom@thedailyworld.com or call 360-537-3925.