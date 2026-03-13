Grays Harbor College awards tenure to Destini Kirkwood

At the March 10 meeting of the Board of Trustees, Grays Harbor College awarded tenure to Human Services faculty Destini Kirkwood.

The process before tenure is awarded includes a three-year probationary period of rigorous peer and student evaluation, self-evaluation, support for professional growth, and increasing levels of college and community services.

“Achieving tenure is a significant accomplishment, and we are proud to have Destini onboard on a permanent basis!” said GHC President Dr. Carli Schiffner. “Congratulations also to the faculty who are advancing in the tenure process. We are excited to celebrate you today.”

Kirkwood joined GHC in 2023. She holds a bachelor of arts in sociology from Piedmont College and a master of science in clinical counseling psychology from Brenau University. She is pursuing a Ph.D. in marriage and family counseling, specializing in child and adolescent psychotherapy, from North Central University.

Before joining GHC, Kirkwood served as a school-based program manager and the lead school-based therapist with Willapa Behavioral Health & Wellness. She is also the owner and founder of a private practice that provides individual and family therapy to children, adolescents, young adults, and families throughout Washington state via telehealth.