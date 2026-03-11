Chinook Indian Nation celebrated in the state Senate

The Washington Senate Monday honored the Chinook Indian Nation as it passed a resolution celebrating the tribes’ history and contribution to the culture of the Pacific Northwest.

Senate Resolution 8690, sponsored by Sen. Jeff Wilson, R-19th District, describes the long and historic influence of the Chinook tribes on the region. At the time of European exploration, the tribes controlled trade routes near the mouth of the Columbia River and its territory included up into Willapa Bay as far north as Raymond and Tokeland, and the term “The Chinook State” gained currency as an early nickname for the state of Washington.

“The story of the Chinook tribes is a story of resilience, perseverance and compassion,” Wilson said. “The Chinook people are an important part of our communities in Southwest Washington today, and I am proud that the Senate chose to offer them this recognition.”

On hand for the passage of the resolution were Chinook Indian Nation leaders, including Chair Tony “Naschio” Johnson, Vice Chairman Sam Robinson, Councilmember Gary Johnson and Culture Coordinator Mary Johnson.

Washington lawmakers are in the final days of their 2026 Legislative session and are scheduled to adjourn Thursday.

Wilson’s resolution states:

WHEREAS, The ancestral homeland of the Chinook Tribal Nation lies along the lower Columbia river and Pacific coast of Southwest Washington state, and the area remains a center of culture and community for tribal members; and

WHEREAS, The traditional Chinook territories throughout Southwest Washington encompass lands and waterways crucial to the history and development of the Pacific Northwest, and which remain central to our identity as a state today; and

WHEREAS, The Chinook tribes controlled trading networks and the transportation corridor at the mouth of the Columbia during the period of European exploration. They engaged in peaceful trade with visiting sailing vessels, and provided assistance that proved crucial to the survival of Merriwether Lewis, William Clark, and their party as they wintered near Astoria in 1805 and 1806; and

WHEREAS, The Chinook people have been a force for peace in the region, gaining influence through diplomacy and relationship building rather than through conflict, violence, and conquest; and

WHEREAS, The civic life of the Chinook Tribal Nation has been guided by principles that include alliance building, cooperation, and cultural exchange; and

WHEREAS, The Chinook Tribal Nation continues to live by its core values of peace, respect and collaboration, strengthening our communities, informing our governance, and making meaningful contributions to our society as a whole; and

WHEREAS, The Chinook Tribal Nation is a valued component of the Southwest Washington community, strengthening the social fabric and well-being of the region through its presence; and

WHEREAS, The enduring presence of the Chinook Tribal Nation demonstrates its resilience, strength, and purpose;

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, That the Washington state Senate recognize the importance of the Chinook Tribal Nation in the development of our region, and its present-day contribution to the civic, cultural, and economic life of the state of Washington.