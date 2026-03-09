Olympia Auto Sales and RV holds grand opening in Aberdeen

Guests visit under the covered parking area after the ribbon cutting ceremony Saturday for the new Olympia Auto Sales and RV location in Aberdeen on Sumner Avenue.

and the rest of the Olympia Auto Sales and RV team prepares to cut the ribbon at their grand opening Saturday.

Marty Clark, owner of Olympia Auto Sales and RV, joined by Aberdeen Mayor Doug Orr (center), Larry Burgher from Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. (to Orr’s right)

On Saturday Olympia Auto Sales and RV added its second location at 2508 Sumner Avenue in Aberdeen with a ribbon cutting ceremony hosted by Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. and its A-Team (Ambassador) leader, Larry Burgher.

For Olympia Auto Sales Owner Marty Clark and his wife Jessica, the grand opening was about a year in the making.

Clark had his sights set on the old CenturyTel facility on busy Sumner Avenue for some time and according to Clark, “It was the only location that I wanted to make this happen. It took a lot of work and planning but it was well worth it.”

The property also boasts a considerable amount of covered areas beneficial to looking at vehicles in inclement weather, a hindrance at most dealerships. He also stressed the commitment to being a vested member of the Harbor community as he purchased the property and remodeled it for the purposes of creating a vibrant dealership.

The original Olympia Auto Sales and RV dealership located in Rochester next to the Interstate 5 interchange by Grand Mound has been so successful that Clark has been looking to expand, but why Aberdeen?

Clark noted they “had so many customers coming from Aberdeen and Grays Harbor that it just seemed natural to come this way. We’re so excited to be here doing this.”

Former Harborite and Hoquiam Alum Bryan Johnson is the general manager for the dealerships and stated that at any one time they will have approximately 140 used vehicles to rotate between the two stores. They also have a full service automotive shop which will soon be open to the public as well as handling all of the dealership needs for inspections and repairs.

About a dozen employees will be staffing the two dealerships with a focus on outstanding customer service.

According to Clark, “The reason why our first dealership took off and is so successful is because we are all determined to make our customer experience the number one priority. If you consistently do that, word travels fast. We want to keep it that way.”

Olympia Auto Sales and RV has a Kelley Blue Book rating of 4.7 out of 5, an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau, and their online presence is demonstrably positive.

Both locations will be open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. They can be found online at autosinolympia.com where they have an easy-to-navigate website for customers.

Besides free pizza and beverages for the grand opening celebration, Clark had several tables of free Olympia Auto Sales “swag” such as hats, tees, stickers and keychains for those in attendance. There were also free to enter drawings for a 75-inch smart TV and tickets to the Hillary Duff concert this summer at the White River Amphitheatre.