A day on the Hill in Olympia is time well spent

On a cool and (thankfully) dry February morning, Washington PUD Association members took trays of coffee around the capitol campus, serving them to the staff, legislative members and lobbyists as they arrived for the day’s hearings and floor sessions.

It may seem a far cry from the energy and telecommunications services we provide in our communities, but the conversations that take place during this service are great outreach on our model and message. So many of the people we speak to don’t know about PUDs and what sets them apart from other utilities. I think any opportunity to share what it is that we do and answer questions about it, is time well spent.

When the coffee ran out, our show moved indoors, under that massive dome in the capitol rotunda.

This is a very special opportunity. Not every organization gets to set up a table and share their message in this area, so when the invitation is presented, Grays Harbor PUD is one of the first to accept.

Our General Manager and Communications Director joined staff from seven other utilities in the rotunda, to share information with legislative staff, tour groups, and lobbyists. Again, many of them were full of questions about PUD’s and how they work. What sets PUD’s apart from investor owned or city run utilities? What are some of the challenges we face? How can I learn about working at a PUD? All great questions that we were able to answer.

The day concluded with a networking lunch that brought together more than 400 attendees. Legislators, staff, and PUD representatives took a break from meetings and floor votes in the State House and Senate to connect and discuss issues important to our communities. The conversations ranged from talks on specific bills to upcoming projects and areas in which they could be of help, or use some help.

Formal office meetings and testimony have their place, but I believe that those informal conversations, some of them with legislators from other areas of the state, go a long way toward spreading our message and making the needs of our customers known.

As I look back on this year’s Day on the Hill, I’m already excited for next year’s visit. When you drive by the state capitol it always makes an impression. When you get to work in and around it — even for just one day — it takes on a more impactful meaning.