The Paperboys set to perform at historic Raymond Theatre

Sunday Afternoon Live (SAL) has long been a promoter of the diverse, the eclectic, and the mind-expanding. Our performances take you around the world and through time. On Sunday, March 1, SAL is proud to host one of the most amazing exemplars of that mission: The Paperboys.

The Paperboys is a Canadian world music ensemble led by Tom Landa, who is also the frontman of past SAL favorite Locarno. The Paperboys was founded by Landa in 1992, and was meant at the outset to be a meld of his Mexican roots as well as Celtic dance, zydeco, New Orleans brass, funk, country, bluegrass, ska, African highlife, soul, and pop. As Landa has put it, The Paperboys is like “Guinness with a tequila chaser while listening to an American jukebox.”

The Paperboys is composed of Tom Landa on guitar and vocals, supported by Geoffrey Kelly on flute, plus a roster of world-class players specializing in fiddle, brass, and percussion. Together, these musicians are able to take a song like La Primavera, sung in Spanish, and slide it into a Celtic reel. All Along The Watchtower is a masterful interpretation with its acrobatic interplay of fiddle, flute, and brass, as well as strong support from the rhythm section. The Sting classic Fragile is a plaintive call for peace reimagined in Mexican son jarocho style with a Celtic touch. None of The Paperboys’ songs can be easily categorized — each one so fluidly incorporates elements of so many genres. The result is that audiences are also able to abandon boundaries and lines between genres, and just enjoy the meld. As Landa has noted, the group seeks to create “connectivity and resonance … a community.”

The Paperboys have been embraced by audiences in Canada, the U.S., Europe, and the UK. The band has produced ten recordings, and has been awarded the Juno Award as well as the West Coast Music Award. We are privileged to bring The Paperboys to the stage of the historic Raymond Theatre.

The Paperboys will perform at the historic Raymond Theatre, 323 3rd St in Raymond on Sunday, March 1, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $25 ($5 for students) at the door (credit card, cash, or check). Advance purchase is $20 ($5 for students) online at sundayafternoonlive.org or by mail. Send a SASE and a check payable to Sunday Afternoon Live to: SAL, PO Box 964, South Bend, WA 98586; or you may email sal@reachone.com, or call 360-836-4419. Tickets may also be purchased at South Bend Pharmacy and at Raymond Pharmacy, or at Alder + Co. in Raymond.