Willapa Valley’s King named 1B Coastal Most Valuable Player

Five top Twin Harbors hoopsters named to First Team

Willapa Valley’s Blane King was named MVP as the 1A Coastal League announced its all-league team for the 2025-26 season.

King, a senior guard, led the league-champion Vikings with 15.7 points per game while also averaging 2.4 steals, 3.2 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game.

Joining King on the First Team were teammates Brody Aust and J.B. Russell.

Aust, a junior, was second on the Vikings with 14.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game while Russell, a senior, added 13.5 points and a team-best 8.1 rebounds per game.

Ocosta sophomore Sonny Beard was named to the league’s top team after averaging a double-double with 18.2 points and 13.7 rebounds per game.

Taholah eighth-grade phenom Hunter Crossguns also made the First Team as one of the league’s top scorers.

Crossguns averaged 23.6 points, 4.4 steals and 3.5 assists per game this season.

The complete all-league team is as follows:

PHOTO BY MATT RUMBLES Taholah eighth-grader Hunter Crossguns (0), seen here in a file photo from Feb. 20, was named to the 1B Coastal League’s First Team for the 2025-26 season.

1B Coastal All-League Boys Basketball Team

League MVP: Blane King, Willapa Valley

Coach of the Year: Derek Rask, Willapa Valley

Team Sportsmanship Award: Ocosta

First Team

Sonny Beard, Ocosta; Leith Chadwick, Naselle; Hunter Crossguns, Taholah; Brody Aust, Willapa Valley; J.B. Russell, Willapa Valley.

Second Team

Daniel Valdez, Lake Quinault; Luis Solis, Ocosta; Lucas Lusk, Willapa Valley; Domonique Rodriguez, Taholah; Peyton Vitalis, Taholah.

Honorable Mention

Kyle Pakenen, Naselle; Trajen Ford, Naselle; Gabe Walters, Mary M. Knight; Bryce Bottleson, Ocosta; Eddie Rodriguez, Taholah; Luke Dalton, Naselle; Michael Priest, Ocosta.