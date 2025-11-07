Willapa Valley eliminates Ocosta to earn trip to state volleyball tournament

SOUTH BEND–Willapa Valley earned a trip to the 1B State Tournament with a straight-set victory over Ocosta in a 1B District 4 Tournament elimination game on Thursday in South Bend.

The Vikings (14-6) won by scores of 25-17, 25-13 and 25-18, ending the season for the Wildcats (7-15).

Valley was led by sophomore middle blocker Tylar Keeton, who had a big game at the net with a game-high 14 kills to go along with three blocks.

Senior setter Lauren Matlock had 26 assists as four Vikings hitters recorded at least four kills in the victory.

“Ocosta has put a lot of work into their season and it has showed in the postseason. Our girls showed up tonight and didn’t stop pushing,” Valley head coach Chelsea Kempton said. “We had a few communication errors, but nothing stopped them from chipping away one by one. My heart is so happy for these girls. They’ve pushed through this season and have had to learn a lot about themselves along the way. We’re pumped to continue postseason play and have the opportunity to compete on the State level again this year.”

Ocosta was led by standout senior libero Shae-Lynn Thurston, who had 16 digs on the evening.

Sophomore hitter Bella Pratt and junior middle blocker Peyten Morris had four kills apiece while junior hitter Veronica Gruber added 11 digs for the Wildcats.

“We had a difficult time getting our momentum going tonight,” Ocosta head coach Erin Snider said. “Shae-Lynn put in a great effort defensively, however, our offense struggled to kill the ball. I am proud of the effort this team put in and improvements made.”

Valley is scheduled to play Wahkiakum in the district’s third/fourth-place game at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Raymond High School.

Ocosta 17 13 18 – 0

Willapa Valley 25 25 25 – 3

Leading players: Ocosta – Thurston (16 digs); Gruber (11 digs); Pratt (4 kills); Morris (4 kills). Willapa Valley – Keeton (3 aces, 14 kills, 3 blocks, 5 digs); Hodel (2 aces, kills, block, 4 digs, 2 assists); Barnum (ace, 4 kills, 2 digs, assist); Channell (ace, 3 digs, assist); Hurley (4 kills, 4 blocks, assist); Jones (5 kills, 2 digs, 2 assists); Lynch (2 kills); Matlock (kill, 2 digs, 26 assists).