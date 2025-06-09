Two Ocosta Wildcats named to Coastal All-League First Team

Two Ocosta Wildcats were named to the top squad as the 1B Coastal League announced its all-league team for the 2025 season.

Named to the First Team were Wildcats sophomore pitcher Joanah Rosander and senior center fielder Jolissa Schlegel.

Ocosta senior outfielder Gabby Ness and senior corner infielder Sophie Olive were named as league Honorable Mentions.

The full all-league team is as follows:

2025 1B Coastal All-League Softball Team

MVP: Amy Horman, Wahkiakum

Coach of the Year: Kami Gray, Wahkiakum

First Team

Evy Houge, Wahkiakum; Joanah Rosander, Ocosta; Viviana Cruz, Oakville; Jolissa Schlegel, Ocosta; Jessie Smith, Naselle; Emma Kragerud, Naselle; Avrey Ford, Naselle; Kaitlyn Steenerson, Naselle.

Honorable Mention

Zoe Doiron, Wahkiakum; Gabby Ness, Ocosta; Jaylee Bonk, Naselle; Ryen Hurley, Wahkiakum; Evelyn Normand, Naselle; Sophie Olive, Ocosta; Chloe Bergeson, Naselle; Elly Mirante, Ocosta.