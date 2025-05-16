Twin Harbors Scoreboard for Thursday, May 15, 2025

Twin Harbors prep scoreboard for Thursday, May 15, 2025.
~~~
PREP SOFTBALL
1A District 1/4 championship
Montesano 14
Seton Catholic 7
~~~
1A District 1/4 semifinal
Lynden Christian 3
Montesano 7
~~
1A District 1/4 third-place game
Elma 13
Rochester 4
~~~
1A District 1/4 elimination game
Elma 10
Lynden Christian 7
9 inn.
(Elma advances to state tournament)
~~~
1A District 1/4 elimination game
Elma 7
Nooksack Valley 5
~~~
2B District 4 championship
Raymond-South Bend 16
Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 11
(Game suspended due to darkness after six innings. Game will resume at 4 p.m. Friday at Fort Borst Park in Centralia)
~~~
2A District 4 semifinal
Aberdeen 2
Mark Morris 3
10 inn.
~~~
2A District 4 quarterfinal
Woodland 0
Aberdeen 7
~~~
1B District 4 semifinals
Taholah 9
Naselle 25
~~~
Wakiakum 3
Ocosta 22
~~~
PREP BASEBALL
2A District 4 elimination game
Mark Morris 1
Aberdeen 5
~~~
BOYS PREP SOCCER
1A District 4 elimination game
Raymond-South Bend 1
Rochester 0