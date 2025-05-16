Twin Harbors Scoreboard for Thursday, May 15, 2025

Twin Harbors prep scoreboard for Thursday, May 15, 2025.

~~~

PREP SOFTBALL

1A District 1/4 championship

Montesano 14

Seton Catholic 7

~~~

1A District 1/4 semifinal

Lynden Christian 3

Montesano 7

~~

1A District 1/4 third-place game

Elma 13

Rochester 4

~~~

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Elma’s Ashlynn Weld hit a grand slam in extra innings to lead the Eagles to a 10-7 win over Lynden Christian in a 1A district-elimination game. The win earned Elma a second straight trip to the state tournament.

1A District 1/4 elimination game

Elma 10

Lynden Christian 7

9 inn.

(Elma advances to state tournament)

~~~

1A District 1/4 elimination game

Elma 7

Nooksack Valley 5

~~~

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Raymond-South Bend center fielder Emma Glazier belts one of her two home runs against Pe Ell-Willapa Valley in the 2B District 4 Championship game. The game was postponed due to darkness with RSB leading 16-11 after six full innings. The game will resume at 4 p.m. on Friday at Fort Borst Park in Centralia.

2B District 4 championship

Raymond-South Bend 16

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 11

(Game suspended due to darkness after six innings. Game will resume at 4 p.m. Friday at Fort Borst Park in Centralia)

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Pe Ell-Willapa Valley’s Sophia Milanowski (25) is greeted by her teammates after hitting a home run against Raymond-South Bend in the 2B District 4 title game on Thursday in Centralia. The game was postponed due to darkness with RSB leading 16-11 after six full innings. The game will resume at 4 p.m. on Friday at Fort Borst Park in Centralia.

~~~

2A District 4 semifinal

Aberdeen 2

Mark Morris 3

10 inn.

~~~

2A District 4 quarterfinal

Woodland 0

Aberdeen 7

~~~

1B District 4 semifinals

Taholah 9

Naselle 25

~~~

Wakiakum 3

Ocosta 22

~~~

PREP BASEBALL

2A District 4 elimination game

Mark Morris 1

Aberdeen 5

~~~

BOYS PREP SOCCER

1A District 4 elimination game

Raymond-South Bend 1

Rochester 0