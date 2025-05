Twin Harbors Scoreboard for Saturday, May 24, 2025.

~~~

PREP SOFTBALL

2A State Championship

No. 3 Port Angeles 1

No. 4 Aberdeen 2

(Aberdeen wins state championship)

~~~

2A State Semifinal

No. 4 Aberdeen 5

No. 1 Tumwater 0

~~~

1A State Championship

No. 7 Rochester 5

No. 1 Montesano 10

(Montesano wins state championship)

~~~

1A State 3rd/4th-place game

No. 5 Elma 6

No. 3 Cedar Park Christian 7

(Elma places fourth in state)

~~~

1A State Semifinal

No. 5 Elma 2

No. 1 Montesano 8

~~~

1A State Elimination game

No. 2 Royal 2

No. 5 Elma 12

~~~

2B State Semifinal

No. 3 Adna 13

No. 2 Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 8

~~~

2B State Elimination game

No. 9 Northwest Christian 5

No. 2 Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 19

~~~

2B State 3rd/4th-place game

No. 2 Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 13

No. 12 Toledo 17

(PWV places fourth in state)

~~~

1B State Elimination game

No. 6 Darrington 10

No. 10 Ocosta 15

~~~

1B State Elimination game

No. 10 Ocosta 17

No. 5 Colton 11

~~~

1B State 3rd/4th-place game

No. 10 Ocosta 6

No. 3 Inchelium 20

(Ocosta places fourth in state)

~~~

PREP BASEBALL

1A State Quarterfinal

No. 5 Overlake/Bear Creek 6

No. 4 Montesano 5

(Montesano eliminated)

~~~

1A State First-Round

No. 13 King’s 8

No. 4 Montesano 9

~~~

2A State First-Round

No. 16 Aberdeen 7

No. 1 Anacortes 9

(Aberdeen eliminated)

~~~

BOYS PREP SOCCER

1A State Quarterfinal

No. 7 Raymond-South Bend 0

No. 15 The Bush School 2

(RSB eliminated)

PHOTO BY HAILEY BLANCAS The Montesano Bulldogs raise the 1A State Championship trophy after defeating Rochester 10-5 on Saturday at the Columbia Playfields in Richland.

SUBMITTED PHOTO The Elma Eagles placed fourth in the state at the 1A State Tournament on Saturday in Richland.