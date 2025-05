Twin Harbors Scoreboard for Friday, May 23, 2025

Twin Harbors prep sports scores for Friday, May 23, 2025.

~~~

PREP SOFTBALL

2A State Tournament

First Round

No. 13 Kingston 1

No. 4 Aberdeen 12

~~~

Quarterfinals

No. 5 Olympic 0

No. 4 Aberdeen 10

(Aberdeen to face No. 1 Tumwater in semifinals, 10 a.m. Saturday in Selah)

~~~

1A State Tournament

Quarterfinals

No. 5 Elma 12

No. 4 Seton Catholic 4

~~~

No. 9 Lynden Christian 0

No. 1 Montesano 8

(Elma faces Montesano in the semifinals, 9 a.m. Saturday in Richland)

~~~

2B State Tournament

First Round

No. 15 Colfax 11

No. 2 Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 21

~~~

No. 13 Tonasket 4

No. 4 Raymond-South Bend 14

~~~

Quarterfinals

No. 10 River View 5

No. 2 Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 28

(PWV faces No. 3 Adna in semifinals, 11 a.m. Saturday in Yakima)

~~~

No. 12 Toledo 8

No. 4 Raymond-South Bend 7

~~~

Elimination game

No. 4 Raymond-South Bend 6

No. 7 Coupeville 7

(RSB eliminated)

~~~

1B State Tournament

First Round

No. 10 Ocosta 15

No. 7 Sunnyside Christian 4

~~~

Quarterfinals

No. 10 Ocosta 3

No. 2 Liberty Christian 6

~~~

BOYS PREP SOCCER

Second Round

No. 10 Cascade 0

No. 7 Raymond-South Bend 1

(RSB faces No. 15 The Bush School in quarterfinals, 2 p.m. Saturday, Mt. Tahoma High School)