Twin Harbors prep scoreboard for Friday, May 16, 2025.

~~~

PREP SOFTBALL

2B District 4 Championship

Raymond-South Bend 16

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 12

(Ravens win first softball district title in program history)

~~~

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Aberdeen’s Scotlyn Lecomte laces a single during a 4-0 win over Ridgefield in a 2A District 4 elimination game on Friday in Chehalis. The Bobcats advanced to the state tournament for the third-consecutive season with the victory.