Twin Harbors Prep Scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025

Twin Harbors prep basketball scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025:

~~~

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Elma 68

Aberdeen 66

~~~

Seton Catholic 61

Hoquiam 52

~~~

Montesano 44

Tumwater 60

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Caden Grubb (23) scored 22 points in a loss to Tumwater on Tuesday at the Adna Holiday Tournament in Adna.

~~~

Tulalip Heritage 78

Willapa Valley 59

~~~

Thorp 34

Raymond-South Bend 82

~~~

Chief Leschi 62

Taholah 69

~~~

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Hoquiam’s Bethany Betancourth (12) puts up a shot during a win over Franklin Pierce on Tuesday at the Adna Holiday Tournament at Adna High School.