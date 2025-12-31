Twin Harbors Prep Scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025

Twin Harbors prep basketball scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025:
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Elma 68
Aberdeen 66
Seton Catholic 61
Hoquiam 52
Montesano 44
Tumwater 60
Tulalip Heritage 78
Willapa Valley 59
Thorp 34
Raymond-South Bend 82
Chief Leschi 62
Taholah 69
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Franklin Pierce 15
Hoquiam 60
Aberdeen 52
R.A. Long 45
Pe Ell 43
Montesano 45
Morton-White Pass 50
Raymond-South Bend 52
Chief Leschi 38
Taholah 45
Willapa Valley 48
Friday Harbor 27