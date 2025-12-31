Twin Harbors Prep Scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025

Holiday basketball tournament scores for local teams inside

December 31, 2025 2:30 am
PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Elma’s Trayton Webb (left) and Aberdeen’s Isaac Garcia compete for a rebound during the Eagles’ 68-66 win on Tuesday at Aberdeen High School.
Twin Harbors prep basketball scoreboard for Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025:

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Elma 68

Aberdeen 66

Seton Catholic 61

Hoquiam 52

Montesano 44

Tumwater 60

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano’s Caden Grubb (23) scored 22 points in a loss to Tumwater on Tuesday at the Adna Holiday Tournament in Adna.

Tulalip Heritage 78

Willapa Valley 59

Thorp 34

Raymond-South Bend 82

Chief Leschi 62

Taholah 69

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Hoquiam’s Bethany Betancourth (12) puts up a shot during a win over Franklin Pierce on Tuesday at the Adna Holiday Tournament at Adna High School.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Franklin Pierce 15

Hoquiam 60

Aberdeen 52

R.A. Long 45

Pe Ell 43

Montesano 45

Morton-White Pass 50

Raymond-South Bend 52

Chief Leschi 38

Taholah 45

Willapa Valley 48

Friday Harbor 27