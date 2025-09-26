Twin Harbors Prep Scoreboard for Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025

Aberdeen beats Hoquiam in five sets; Montesano opens league with win over Tenino

September 26, 2025 3:30 am
RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Aberdeen libero Sophia Knutson receives a serve during a 3-2 win over Hoquiam on Thursday at Hoquiam High School.
~~~

PREP VOLLEYBALL

Aberdeen 25 25 12 16 15 – 3

Hoquiam 20 20 25 25 11 – 2

~~~

Tenino 16 17 19 – 0

Montesano 25 25 25 – 3

~~~

Ocosta 27 14 10 17 – 1

Naselle 25 25 25 25 – 3

~~~

Rochester 25 25 17 25 – 3

Elma 17 19 25 21 – 1

~~~

Lake Quinault 3

Wishkah Valley 1

~~~

GIRLS PREP SOCCER

Tenino 0 0 – 0

Montesano 3 1 – 4

~~~

Tumwater 2 2 – 4

Aberdeen 0 0 – 0

~~~

Rochester 2

Elma 1

~~~

Ocosta 7

Ilwaco 0

~~~

Forks 2

Raymond-South Bend 4

~~~

BOYS PREP GOLF

Hoquiam 198

Rochester 205