Twin Harbors Prep Scoreboard for Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025

Volleyball, Boys Prep Golf and Girls Prep Soccer scores inside

October 3, 2025 5:00 am
RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Montesano setter Makena Blancas helped the Bulldogs to a straight-set win over Rochester on Thursday at Montesano High School.
PREP VOLLEYBALL

Rochester 14 24 23 – 0

Montesano 25 26 25 – 3

W.F. West 15 21 21 – 0

Aberdeen 25 25 25 – 3

Hoquiam 26 21 25 14 12 – 2

Tenino 25 25 18 25 15 – 3

Raymond-South Bend 25 25 25 – 3

North Beach 17 11 17 – 0

Ocosta 25 25 25 – 3

Lake Quinault 12 17 15 – 0

GIRLS PREP SOCCER

Rochester 0 0 – 0

Montesano 5 3 – 8

Elma 0 2 – 2

Forks 1 0 – 1

Aberdeen 0 0 – 0

W.F. West 1 1 – 2

Hoquiam 0

Tenino 7

BOYS PREP GOLF

Montesano 162

Aberdeen 171