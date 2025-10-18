Twin Harbors Prep Football Scoreboard for Oct. 17-18 Montesano holds on to beat Rochester; Elma snaps losing streak October 18, 2025 12:30 am RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Montesano running back Zach Timmons races to the end zone for a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ 22-14 victory on Friday in Montesano. Twin Harbors High School Football Scoreboard for Oct. 16-18: ~~~ Aberdeen 20 Tumwater 55 ~~~ Rochester 14 Montesano 22 ~~~ Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 34 Forks 9 ~~~ Hoquiam 21 Tenino 43 ~~~ Black Hills 28 Elma 34 ~~~ North Beach 60 Winlock 14