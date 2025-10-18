Twin Harbors Prep Football Scoreboard for Oct. 17-18

Montesano holds on to beat Rochester; Elma snaps losing streak

October 18, 2025 12:30 am
RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Montesano running back Zach Timmons races to the end zone for a touchdown in the Bulldogs’ 22-14 victory on Friday in Montesano.
Twin Harbors High School Football Scoreboard for Oct. 16-18:

Aberdeen 20

Tumwater 55

Rochester 14

Montesano 22

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 34

Forks 9

Hoquiam 21

Tenino 43

Black Hills 28

Elma 34

North Beach 60

Winlock 14