Twin Harbors Prep Basketball Scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026:

~~~

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

1A District 4 Semifinals

Columbia (White Salmon) 27

Montesano 38

(Jillie Dalan scores 13 points, Bulldogs defense forces 34 turnovers to advance to fifth-straight district-title game)

~~~

Hoquiam 49

Seton Catholic 50

(Leading throughout the game, Grizzlies fall to defending district champs in final minute)

~~~

1A District 4 Elimination game

La Center 34

Elma 48

(Olivia Moore with 15 points, Mikayla Roberts scores 14 as Eagles stay alive)

~~~

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

1B District 4 Semifinal

Columbia Adventist 46

Willapa Valley 60

(Vikings have four score in double digits, led by Max Jarvis’ 16 points, to reach second-consecutive district-title game)