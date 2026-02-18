Twin Harbors Prep Basketball Scoreboard for Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026:
~~~
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
1A District 4 Semifinals
Columbia (White Salmon) 27
Montesano 38
(Jillie Dalan scores 13 points, Bulldogs defense forces 34 turnovers to advance to fifth-straight district-title game)
~~~
Hoquiam 49
Seton Catholic 50
(Leading throughout the game, Grizzlies fall to defending district champs in final minute)
~~~
1A District 4 Elimination game
La Center 34
Elma 48
(Olivia Moore with 15 points, Mikayla Roberts scores 14 as Eagles stay alive)
~~~
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
1B District 4 Semifinal
Columbia Adventist 46
Willapa Valley 60
(Vikings have four score in double digits, led by Max Jarvis’ 16 points, to reach second-consecutive district-title game)