Twin Harbors Prep Basketball Scoreboard for Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026
~~~
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
1A District 4 Championship
Fort Vancouver 59
Montesano 55
(Bulldogs rally from double-digit deficit, but a miss a three for a chance to tie with less than 10 seconds left in the game)
~~~
1A District 4 Elimination game
Elma 70
Hoquiam 67
(Elma’s Gavin Muir hits go-ahead three with less than five seconds left to send Eagles to state, eliminate Hoquiam)
~~~
1B District 4 Championship
Wahkiakum 63
Willapa Valley 60
(Brody Aust led Vikings with 20 points in gut-wrenching loss)
~~~
1B District 4 Elimination game
Columbia Adventist 72
Taholah 62
(Taholah eliminated)
~~~
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
1A District 4 Championship
Seton Catholic 53
Montesano 36
(Bulldogs failed to score a point for over six minutes of second quarter in district-finale loss)
~~~
1A District 4 Elimination game
Elma 32
Hoquiam 35
(Elma senior Olivia Moore’s 3-pointer at the buzzer is off the mark, sending Hoquiam to state while the Eagles’ season ends)
~~~
2B District 4 3rd-place game
Adna 57
Raymond-South Bend 34
(Raymond-South Bend can’t dig out of early hole, places fourth in district)
~~~
1B District 4 Elimination game
Wahkiakum 27
Taholah 66
(Chitwhins advance to state tournament with win)