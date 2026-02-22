Twin Harbors Prep Basketball Scoreboard for Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026

~~~

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

1A District 4 Championship

Fort Vancouver 59

Montesano 55

(Bulldogs rally from double-digit deficit, but a miss a three for a chance to tie with less than 10 seconds left in the game)

~~~

1A District 4 Elimination game

Elma 70

Hoquiam 67

(Elma’s Gavin Muir hits go-ahead three with less than five seconds left to send Eagles to state, eliminate Hoquiam)

~~~

1B District 4 Championship

Wahkiakum 63

Willapa Valley 60

(Brody Aust led Vikings with 20 points in gut-wrenching loss)

~~~

1B District 4 Elimination game

Columbia Adventist 72

Taholah 62

(Taholah eliminated)

~~~

PHOTO BY MIKE ROBERTS Hoquiam’s Aaliyah Kennedy (left) is defended by Elma’s Mercedes Carter during the Grizzlies’ 35-32 win in a 1A District 4 elimination game on Saturday at Centralia High School.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

1A District 4 Championship

Seton Catholic 53

Montesano 36

(Bulldogs failed to score a point for over six minutes of second quarter in district-finale loss)

~~~

1A District 4 Elimination game

Elma 32

Hoquiam 35

(Elma senior Olivia Moore’s 3-pointer at the buzzer is off the mark, sending Hoquiam to state while the Eagles’ season ends)

~~~

2B District 4 3rd-place game

Adna 57

Raymond-South Bend 34

(Raymond-South Bend can’t dig out of early hole, places fourth in district)

~~~

1B District 4 Elimination game

Wahkiakum 27

Taholah 66

(Chitwhins advance to state tournament with win)