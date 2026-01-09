Hoquiam snaps long losing streak against Montesano; Aberdeen beats Shelton; Elma unbeaten in league

Twin Harbors Prep Basketball Scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 9, 2026

~~~

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Aberdeen 52

Shelton 40

Isaac Garcia 21 points to lead Bobcats to second-straight 2A Evergreen Conference victory.

~~~

Willapa Valley 90

Lake Quinault 49

Blane King leads Vikings’ offensive outburst with 36 points.

~~~

Naselle 84

Ocosta 74

Wildcats have four players score in double figures, led by Kristar Ashby with 17 points.

~~~

Raymond-South Bend 56

North Beach 48

~~~

Cornerstone Christian Academy 51

Mary M. Knight 47

~~~

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Hoquiam guard Lexi LaBounty (2) drives to the hoop against Montesano’s Regan Wintrip in the Grizzlies’ 40-28 victory on Friday in Montesano. Hoquiam’s victory snaps a 26 game losing streak to the Bulldogs.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Hoquiam 40

Montesano 28

Grizzlies beat Bulldogs for first time since 2013 led by Lexi LaBounty’s 17 points.

~~~

Tenino 42

Elma 61

Olivia Moore scores 29 points to lead Eagles to second-straight 1A Evergreen League victory.

~~~

Naselle 58

Ocosta 34

Wildcats sophomore Bristol Towle scores 13 points in 1B Coastal League loss to Comets.

~~~

Rochester 21

Mary M. Knight 43

Cloey Fletcher leads Owls with 14 points in non-league victory over 1A-class Warriors.

~~~

Taholah 52

Wishkah Valley 21