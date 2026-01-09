Twin Harbors Prep Basketball Scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 9, 2026
~~~
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen 52
Shelton 40
Isaac Garcia 21 points to lead Bobcats to second-straight 2A Evergreen Conference victory.
~~~
Willapa Valley 90
Lake Quinault 49
Blane King leads Vikings’ offensive outburst with 36 points.
~~~
Naselle 84
Ocosta 74
Wildcats have four players score in double figures, led by Kristar Ashby with 17 points.
~~~
Raymond-South Bend 56
North Beach 48
~~~
Cornerstone Christian Academy 51
Mary M. Knight 47
~~~
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Hoquiam 40
Montesano 28
Grizzlies beat Bulldogs for first time since 2013 led by Lexi LaBounty’s 17 points.
~~~
Tenino 42
Elma 61
Olivia Moore scores 29 points to lead Eagles to second-straight 1A Evergreen League victory.
~~~
Naselle 58
Ocosta 34
Wildcats sophomore Bristol Towle scores 13 points in 1B Coastal League loss to Comets.
~~~
Rochester 21
Mary M. Knight 43
Cloey Fletcher leads Owls with 14 points in non-league victory over 1A-class Warriors.
~~~
Taholah 52