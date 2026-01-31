Twin Harbors Prep Basketball Scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 30, 2026
~~~
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Taholah 43
Willapa Valley 62
Lucas Lusk (18 points) leads four Vikings in double figures as Willapa Valley secures 1B Coastal League crown.
~~~
Montesano 64
Rochester 41
Mason Fry (22 points, 7 rebounds), Caden Grubb (17 pts., 10 reb.) and Ryan Weidman (14 pts., 7 steals, 5 assists) lead Bulldogs to victory.
~~~
Tenino 52
Hoquiam 76
Led by Joey Bozich with 17 points, nine different Grizzlies score in league win.
~~~
Raymond-South Bend 56
Chief Leschi 48
Juan Martinez scores 14, Aaron Somero (10 pts., 12 reb.) with a double-double as Ravens down Warriors.
~~~
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Tenino 22
Hoquiam 38
Grizzlies defense holds Beavers to nine points or less in each quarter to pick up league win.
~~~
Chief Leschi 29
Raymond-South Bend 59
Ravens jump out to 25-8 first-quarter lead en route to 2B Pacific League victory.
~~~
Taholah 35
Willapa Valley 32
Down 10 early in the fourth quarter, Vikings rally falls short in 1B Coastal League loss to Chitwhins.
~~~
Wishkah Valley 12
Mary M. Knight 64
Cloey Fletcher (29 pts., 13 reb., 13 stl., 11 ast., 2 blocks) with rare quadruple-double to lead Owls in route over Loggerettes.
~~~
W.F. West 97
Aberdeen 27
~~~
North Beach 25
Forks 67