Twin Harbors Prep Basketball Scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 30, 2026

~~~

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Taholah 43

Willapa Valley 62

Lucas Lusk (18 points) leads four Vikings in double figures as Willapa Valley secures 1B Coastal League crown.

~~~

Montesano 64

Rochester 41

Mason Fry (22 points, 7 rebounds), Caden Grubb (17 pts., 10 reb.) and Ryan Weidman (14 pts., 7 steals, 5 assists) lead Bulldogs to victory.

~~~

Tenino 52

Hoquiam 76

Led by Joey Bozich with 17 points, nine different Grizzlies score in league win.

~~~

Raymond-South Bend 56

Chief Leschi 48

Juan Martinez scores 14, Aaron Somero (10 pts., 12 reb.) with a double-double as Ravens down Warriors.

~~~

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Tenino 22

Hoquiam 38

Grizzlies defense holds Beavers to nine points or less in each quarter to pick up league win.

~~~

Chief Leschi 29

Raymond-South Bend 59

Ravens jump out to 25-8 first-quarter lead en route to 2B Pacific League victory.

~~~

Taholah 35

Willapa Valley 32

Down 10 early in the fourth quarter, Vikings rally falls short in 1B Coastal League loss to Chitwhins.

~~~

Wishkah Valley 12

Mary M. Knight 64

Cloey Fletcher (29 pts., 13 reb., 13 stl., 11 ast., 2 blocks) with rare quadruple-double to lead Owls in route over Loggerettes.

~~~

W.F. West 97

Aberdeen 27

~~~

North Beach 25

Forks 67