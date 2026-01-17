Twin Harbors Prep Basketball Scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 16, 2026:
~~~
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Elma 31
Hoquiam 55
(Hoquiam’s Aaliyah Kennedy and Sydney Gordon with 28 and 20 points, respectively)
~~~
Aberdeen 42
Tumwater 70
(Aberdeen’s Bentley Brown scores 20 points in loss)
~~~
Ocosta 46
North Beach 39
(Ocosta’s Elly Mirante scores 20, grabs 13 rebounds to lead Wildcats in win)
~~~
Naselle 46
Mary M. Knight 46
(Owls’ Carissa Reeves scores 13 points in loss to Comets)
~~~
Willapa Valley 53
Wishkah Valley 41
~~~
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Raymond-South Bend 48
Ilwaco 61
(Aaron Somero scores 15 to lead Ravens in loss)
~~~
Ocosta 83
North Beach 51
(Wildcats’ Sonny Beard with 23 points, 22 rebounds in win over Hyaks)
~~~
Oakville 57
Taholah 76