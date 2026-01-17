Hoquiam beats Elma in matchup of first-place teams; Ocosta’s Beard has huge double-double in victory

Twin Harbors Prep Basketball Scoreboard for Friday, Jan. 16, 2026:

~~~

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Elma 31

Hoquiam 55

(Hoquiam’s Aaliyah Kennedy and Sydney Gordon with 28 and 20 points, respectively)

~~~

Aberdeen 42

Tumwater 70

(Aberdeen’s Bentley Brown scores 20 points in loss)

~~~

Ocosta 46

North Beach 39

(Ocosta’s Elly Mirante scores 20, grabs 13 rebounds to lead Wildcats in win)

~~~

Naselle 46

Mary M. Knight 46

(Owls’ Carissa Reeves scores 13 points in loss to Comets)

~~~

Willapa Valley 53

Wishkah Valley 41

~~~

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Raymond-South Bend 48

Ilwaco 61

(Aaron Somero scores 15 to lead Ravens in loss)

~~~

Ocosta 83

North Beach 51

(Wildcats’ Sonny Beard with 23 points, 22 rebounds in win over Hyaks)

~~~

Oakville 57

Taholah 76