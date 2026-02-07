Twin Harbors Prep Basketball Scoreboard for Friday, Feb. 7, 2026:
~~~
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Elma 32
Montesano 54
(Bulldogs clinch 1A Evergreen League’s No. 1 playoff seed with dominant performance)
~~~
Hoquiam 52
Rochester 40
(Grizzlies leapfrog Elma in league standings to enter playoffs as 1A Evergreen League’s No. 2 seed with win)
~~~
Black Hills 65
Aberdeen 46
(Aberdeen suffers eighth-straight loss to end regular season, will compete in district play-in game)
~~~
Willapa Valley 51
Ocosta 43
(Vikings close out perfect 1B Coastal League record with win; Wildcats finish fourth in league)
~~~
Taholah 83
Mary M. Knight 26
~~~
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Taholah 54
Mary M. Knight 44
(Eight different Chitwhins score in regular-season finale win over Owls)