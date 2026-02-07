Montesano beats Elma in battle for 1A Evergreen League’s top seed; Hoquiam beats Rochester

Twin Harbors Prep Basketball Scoreboard for Friday, Feb. 7, 2026:

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Elma 32

Montesano 54

(Bulldogs clinch 1A Evergreen League’s No. 1 playoff seed with dominant performance)

Hoquiam 52

Rochester 40

(Grizzlies leapfrog Elma in league standings to enter playoffs as 1A Evergreen League’s No. 2 seed with win)

Black Hills 65

Aberdeen 46

(Aberdeen suffers eighth-straight loss to end regular season, will compete in district play-in game)

Willapa Valley 51

Ocosta 43

(Vikings close out perfect 1B Coastal League record with win; Wildcats finish fourth in league)

Taholah 83

Mary M. Knight 26

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Taholah 54

Mary M. Knight 44

(Eight different Chitwhins score in regular-season finale win over Owls)