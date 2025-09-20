EDITOR’S NOTE: Aberdeen’s game at Rochester has been postponed due to poor air quality in the area. School officials are set to meet Saturday to determine if/when the game will be rescheduled.

Twin Harbors High School Football Scoreboard for Sept. 18-20, 2025:

~~~

Black Hills 7

Montesano 47

~~~

Hoquiam 31

Raymond-South Bend 7

~~~

Elma 30

Sequim 49

~~~

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 6

Toledo 40

~~~

North Beach 38

Ocosta 44

~~~

Northwest Christian 42

Taholah 0

~~~

WA School for the Deaf 13

Wishkah Valley 56