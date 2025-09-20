EDITOR’S NOTE: Aberdeen’s game at Rochester has been postponed due to poor air quality in the area. School officials are set to meet Saturday to determine if/when the game will be rescheduled.
Twin Harbors High School Football Scoreboard for Sept. 18-20, 2025:
~~~
Black Hills 7
Montesano 47
~~~
Hoquiam 31
Raymond-South Bend 7
~~~
Elma 30
Sequim 49
~~~
Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 6
Toledo 40
~~~
North Beach 38
Ocosta 44
~~~
Northwest Christian 42
Taholah 0
~~~
WA School for the Deaf 13
Wishkah Valley 56