Twin Harbors High School Football Scoreboard for Oct. 24-25, 2025

Twin Harbors High School Football Scoreboard for Oct. 24, 2025:

~~~

Black Hills 29

Aberdeen 39

~~~

Montesano 7

Nooksack Valley 13

~~~

Hoquiam 9

Elma 13

~~~

Forks 7

Raymond-South Bend 44

~~~

Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 0

Napavine 34

~~~

Chief Leschi 8

North Beach 40

~~~

Wishkah Valley 71

Taholah 48

RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Aberdeen running back Riley Wixson (middle) weaves through the Black Hills defense during the Bobcats’ 39-29 win on Friday in Aberdeen.