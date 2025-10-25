Twin Harbors High School Football Scoreboard for Oct. 24-25, 2025 Elma edges Hoquiam; Aberdeen beats Black Hills; Montesano falls to Nooksack Valley October 25, 2025 12:00 am PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Hoquiam’s Tristan Turpin (middle) dislodges the ball from Elma’s Jaxson Brookins during the Eagles’ 13-9 win on Friday at Davis Field in Elma. Twin Harbors High School Football Scoreboard for Oct. 24, 2025: ~~~ Black Hills 29 Aberdeen 39 ~~~ Montesano 7 Nooksack Valley 13 ~~~ Hoquiam 9 Elma 13 ~~~ Forks 7 Raymond-South Bend 44 ~~~ Pe Ell-Willapa Valley 0 Napavine 34 ~~~ Chief Leschi 8 North Beach 40 ~~~ Wishkah Valley 71 Taholah 48 RYAN SPARKS | THE DAILY WORLD Aberdeen running back Riley Wixson (middle) weaves through the Black Hills defense during the Bobcats’ 39-29 win on Friday in Aberdeen.