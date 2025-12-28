Turnovers costly in Aberdeen loss to Mark Morris

Turnovers hurt both Aberdeen and Raymond-South Bend in non-league losses as we review Saturday’s girls prep baskeball action.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Mark Morris 83, Aberdeen 38

Aberdeen struggled to hold on to the ball in an 83-38 loss to Mark Morris on Saturday at Aberdeen High School.

The Bobcats (2-3 overall) had issues dealing with the full-court pressure of the Monarchs (7-2), which was evident early on.

Twelve Aberdeen turnovers and four Monarch 3-pointers lead to a comfortable 32-7 Mark Morris lead at the end of the first quarter.

Trailing 41-16 at halftime, Aberdeen saw the Monarchs’ lead balloon to 38 after the third quarter.

The loss spoiled what Bobcats head coach Dan Brown dubbed “a special night” for Aberdeen junior Bentley Brown.

The Bobcats junior had a game-high 22 points to go along with six rebounds. With a 3-pointer in the third quarter – one of her five made in the game – Brown reached 100 3-pointers for her prep career.

Aberdeen shot 34% for the game on 13-of-38 shooting and hit 6-of-12 free throws (50%).

The Monarchs nearly doubled the Bobcats’ shooting numbers, making 32-of-66 from the field (48%) and 12-of-26 free throws (46%).

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Aberdeen’s Sawyer Shoemaker (20) grabs a rebound during an 83-38 loss to Mark Morris on Saturday at Aberdeen High School.

“Mark Morris is a well-oiled machine. Their defense was more than we could handle today and it led to many transition baskets. They also moved the ball well and made their shots,” said Aberdeen head coach Dan Brown, whose team committed 34 turnovers in the loss. “We are still finding our way. The score didn’t show it, but there were many positives today. Sawyer Shoemaker played a solid defensive game and blocked out like a champ and freshman Emelia Kohn continues to give great effort and is becoming more comfortable with the ball. We will continue to build and prepare for league play.”

Aberdeen’s JV team lost 36-3 with the C-team falling to Mark Morris 41-14.

Aberdeen takes on R.A. Long at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at R.A. Long High School.

Aberdeen 7 9 11 11 – 38

Mark Morris 32 9 23 19 – 83

Scoring: Mark Morris – Makaiwi 17, Guizzotti 17, Johnston 16, Fraidenburg 14, Cole 8, Guay 6, Freeman 3, McNeilly 2. Aberdeen – Brown 22, Knutson 8, Shoemaker 5, Ervin 3.

Onalaska 70, Raymond-South Bend 47

Raymond-South Bend got outscored in the second half en route to a 70-47 loss to Onalaska on Saturday at South Bend High School.

The Ravens (4-4) erased a 10-point deficit to lead 33-31 at halftime, largely due to senior standout Ava Baugher’s 11 first-half points.

But the Loggers (5-3) caught fire over the final 16 minutes of the game, outpacing RSB 39-14 in the second half led by Emalie Jacoby and Leah Hamilton, who scored 16 and 10 points, respectively, over the final two quarters of play.

“I thought our kids competed well in the first half,” RSB head coach Jason Koski said. “Unfortunately, we weren’t able to match Onalaska’s level in the second half and gave up way too many uncontested transition layins off of live-ball turnovers. Looking forward to getting another opportunity to prove to our selves we are better than we have shown and that we can compete for 32 minutes.”

RSB committed 24 turnovers to just six for Onalaska.

Baugher, who became the 17th member of Raymond’s 500 rebound club in a win over Willapa Valley on Tuesday, had a double-double to lead RSB with 14 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday’s loss.

The Ravens host Friday Harbor at 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Raymond High School.

Onalaska 15 16 18 21 –70

RSB 16 17 4 10 – 47

Scoring: Onalaska – Jacoby 25, Hamilton 14, Haight 13, Sandridge 8, Marshall 8. RSB – Baugher 14, Koski 8, Kongbouakhay 6, Stigall 6, San 5, Glazier 4, Mark 2, Pine 2.