Trio of local softball royalty earn all-state honors

A trio of Twin Harbors softball royalty were honored with all-state nods last week.

Aberdeen’s Lilly Camp, Montesano’s Ali Parkin and Bulldogs head coach Pat Pace were named to the SBLive.com 2025 All-State Softball Team for the 2025 season.

In leading Montesano to another 1A State championship, Pace was named the state’s Coach of the Year by the website, which is tops in state history for any softball coach.

Camp also earned top honors as the Aberdeen ace right-hander was named the 2A classification’s Player of the Year after a sparkling 22-3 record, a 0.47 ERA with a school-record 342 strikeouts to lead the Bobcats to their first softball state title.

Parkin wrapped up her stellar prep career with an all-state nod as a catcher. The slugging standout and reigning 1A Evergreen League MVP hit .519 with 11 home runs and 52 RBI in 2025, leading the Bulldogs to their second state title in the past three seasons.

The complete all-state team is as follows:

DAILY WORLD FILE PHOTO Montesano catcher Ali Parkin was named a First Team All-State catcher as SBLive.com announced the 2025 All-State Softball Team last week.

~~~

2025 SBLive.com All-State Softball Team

All-Classification Player of the Year: Maddie Milhorn, Skyview, sr.

Coach of the Year: Pat Pace, Montesano

4A Player of the Year: Allie Thomsen, Jackson, sr.

3A Player of the Year: Avery Huh, Liberty (Issaquah), jr.

2A Player of the Year: Lilly Camp, Aberdeen, sr.

1A Player of the Year: Shelby Southard, Cedar Park Christian, jr.

2B Player of the Year: Danika Hallom, Adna, sr.

1B Player of the Year: Abi Guest, DeSales, sr.

First Team

Catcher: Ali Parkin, Montesano, sr.

Corner infield: Avery Brewer, Selah, jr.; Abygale Redwine, Emerald Ridge, sr.

Middle infield: Addy Harmier, Skyview, sr.; Jordana King, Garfield, sr.; Kiley Sledge, Franklin Pierce, soph.

Outfield: Hayden Downer, Seattle Prep, jr.; Mia Hammington, Tahoma, jr.; Sophia Sams, Richland, sr.; Devyn Wilson, Skyline, jr..

Designated hitter: Ally Hetzel, Mount Si, sr.

Utility: Madison Lee, Roosevelt, sr.

Two-way: Makenzie Henthorn, Mark Morris, jr.; Jessica Jennings, Graham-Kapowsin, sr.

Pitchers: Addi Anderson, Stanwood, soph.; Reagan Fleming, North Creek, jr.; Kasandar Gonzalez, Sedro-Woolley, jr.; Addison Jay, Mount Spokane, jr.; Heidi Leitz, Port Angeles, sr.; Sierra Murray, Rogers (Puyallup), fr.