Three Montesano Bulldogs named to all-state football team

Montesano had three players named to the state’s top football honor as the Washington State Football Coaches Association announced its all-state football team this week.

Leading the way were Bulldogs seniors Toren Crites, Kole Kjesbu and Zach Timmons, each of whom were named to the 1A class all-state team.

Kjesbu and Timmons were also named to the WSFCA’s inaugural all-academic football team, joining fellow Twin Harbors footballers Cole Revel and Luke Martin of Aberdeen and Hoquiam’s Andrew Lee and Ethan Byron with all-academic honors.

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano senior wide receiver Toren Crites (right), seen here in a file photo from Nov. 12, was named to the 1A All-State Football Team for the second consecutive season.

Timmons was named as an all-state running back after rushing for 1,046 yards on 129 carries this season (8.1 yards per carry) and hauling in 11 catches for 237 yards (21.5 yards per reception) with total of 21 touchdowns.

For Timmons, it’s his second all-state honor after being named as a defensive back last season, earning him a rare distinction of all-state recognition on offense and defense during his stellar prep career.

Timmons also earned a spot on the 1A all-academic team with a 3.9 grade-point average.

Kjesbu was named to the all-state team as a linebacker, the senior’s first all-state nod. Kjesbu was one of the Bulldogs leaders with 74 tackles, three interceptions – one returned for a touchdown – and one fumble recovery.

Kjesbu was also named to the all-academic team with a 3.9 GPA.

Crites also earned his first all-state honor after being named as a wide receiver. The Bulldogs senior caught a team-high 44 passes for 597 yards (13.6 ypr) and also rushed for 221 yards on 28 carries.

“All three really, really care about football, you can tell by how they practice and how committed they were to the sport,” Montesano head coach Terry Jensen said of his all-state players. “All three are academically smart and all three football smart. We were able to do a lot of things with these three this year because they were able to process and transfer teaching moments to success moments on the field. As talented as they are, they are better people than they are football players. So, so proud of these guys, they have earned everything.”

PHOTO BY FOREST WORGUM Montesano senior linebacker Kole Kjesbu (left), seen here in a file photo from Nov. 20, was named to the WSFCA 1A All-State Football Team for the 2025 season.

~~~

2025 WSFCA 1A All-State Football Team

State Player of the Year: Shea Stevenson, sr., WR/DB, Royal.

State Offensive Player of the Year: Jabez Boyd, sr., QB, Life Christian.

State Defensive Player of the Year: Prin Fox, sr., DL, Cashmere.

Offensive linemen: Stanton Smith, sr., Rochester; Abel Garcia, sr., Royal; Kaiden Reidesel, sr., Mount Baker; Kyler Sterk, jr., Lynden Christian; Ulysses Betancourt, jr., Cashmere; Ofa Tuafalele, soph., Life Christian.

Quarterbacks: Rylan Hatmaker, sr., Cashmere; Eli Mayberry, sr., Lynden Christian.

Running backs: Ethan Rodriguez, sr., Rochester; Zach Timmons, sr., Montesano; Brice Cooper, sr., Mount Baker; Chris Kooiman, jr., Lynden Christian.

Tight ends/H-backs: Daniel Larsen, sr., Meridian; Landon Randell, sr., La Center.

Wide recievers: Boyce Robertson, sr., Lynden Christian; Logan Speiss, sr., Cashmere; Josiah Laurence, soph., Cascade Christian; Jett Winger, sr., Lakeside; Toren Crites, sr., Montesano.

Defensive linemen: Grey Jacobson, jr., Cashmere; Ta’a Malu, sr., Annie Wright; Jamarcus Robinson, sr., Seton Catholic; Nathan Kibbe, sr., Zillah; Orlando Santillan, jr., Royal; Kell Readron, jr., Mount Baker.

Linebacker: Kaden Veldman, jr., Lynden Christian; Maddox Rogers, jr., Rochester; Kole Kjesbu, sr., Montesano; Mason Klein, sr., La Center; Brody Bishop, sr., Royal; Jacoby Tait, soph., Cashmere.

Defensive backs: Brock Benson, sr., Colville; Xavier Crank, sr., Seton Catholic; Tayven Collins, jr., Cascade Christian; Grant Wardenaar, jr., Royal; Jet Ross, sr., Mount Baker.

Returner: Isaac Zavala, sr., Cashmere.

Kicker: Edgar Reyna, soph., Cashmere.

All-purpose: Dax Jenks, jr., Royal.

~~~

Academic All-State Team

(Locals only)

2A: Cole Revel, Aberdeen; Luke Martin, Aberdeen.

1A: Andrew Lee, Hoquiam; Ethan Byron, Hoquiam; Zach Timmons, Montesano; Kole Kjesbu, Montesano.