Sports Briefs for Thursday, June 19, 2025

Hoquiam Athletes of the Year; Aberdeen Coed Softball registration open; GHC names new hoops coach

Bryson, Brodhead named Hoquiam’s Athletes of the Year

Hoquiam High School seniors Oliver Bryson and Katlyn Brodhead were named Hoquiam High School’s athletes of the year in a ceremony on June 11.

Bryson, a multi-sport star who won a state championship in wrestling this past school year, was named the recipient of the Ted Bruener Award as the Outstanding Male Athlete of the Year.

Also a standout multi-sport athlete, Brodhead was a named the winner of the Dorothy Davis Award as the Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year.

Both Bryson and Brodhead were also honored as the recipients of the U.S. Army Reserve Scholar Athlete and United States Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award.

~~~

Aberdeen Adult Slowpitch Softball registration open

Registration is now open for the Aberdeen Parks & Recreation Coed Adult Slowpitch Softball League.

Team registration costs $600 for the 10-game schedule with registrations due by July 8.

All players must be at least 18 years of age and games will be played Monday-Thursday beginning July 18.

For more information, visit www.teamsideline.com/aberdeenwa, email cyakovich@aberdeenwa.gov or call 360-537-3230.

~~~

GHC names Matthews men’s basketball coach

Grays Harbor College announced the hiring of Virgil Matthews as the school’s head men’s basketball coach on June 14.

Matthews played for the University of Montana in the NCAA before turning pro, where he played 13 years in Germany, most recently for Niners Chemnitz in 2021.

“Coach Matthews brings leadership, experience and a passion for player development to the Choker family,” a statement from the school read.