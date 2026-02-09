Sports Briefs for Monday, Feb. 9, 2026

Elma’s Weld twins commit to Saint Martin’s University

Elma standout softball twin sisters Ashlynn and Raelynn Weld have verbally committed to play for Saint Martin’s University on Jan. 19.

Ashlynn, a pitcher, and Raelynn, a catcher, have been instrumental in Elma’s success over the previous two seasons, including a fourth-place finish at the 1A State Tournament in 2025.

The two 1A Evergreen All-League First Team players are entering their junior season and are expected to join the Saints program after graduation in 2027.

Elma hosts Unified basketball game on Tuesday

Elma High School will host the second iteration of the “Pack the Gym” unified basketball game between Hoquiam and Elma Unified teams at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

North Beach to host free baseball clinic

The North Beach Hyaks baseball team will be holding a free clinic from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 7 at the North Beach High School gym.

Attendees are instructed to bring their own baseball gloves and bats, comfortable clothes and tennis shoes to wear during the clinic.

Activities include instruction on basic skills, throwing, catching, fielding, baserunning and hitting.

Coaches will be on hand to facilitate the clinic as well as discuss possible summer baseball programs for local students.