Sports Briefs for Friday, Jan. 23, 2026

Burgess honored as Hoquiam Hometown Hero

Hoquiam resident Christian Burgess was honored as the latest recipient of the My Town Coalition’s Hoquiam Hometown Hero award ahead of the Aberdeen-Hoquiam boys basketball game on Thursday at Hoquiam High School.

A statement read at the ceremony is as follows:

The Hoquiam Hero Award was created to recognize citizens who are directly impacting the youth of Hoquiam through their time involvement and dedication. Hoquiam Heroes serve as role models of good character and a strong sense of service going above and beyond in their passion for making a positive influence on the youth of Hoquiam.

Tonight, My Town Coalition is grateful to be present to Name and Honor our Newest Hoquiam Hero. My Town Coalition Hoquiam Hero is Christian Burgess.

Christian Burgess roots are deep in Hoquiam and they continue to grow.

Mr. Burgess gives his all to the youth of Hoquiam and beyond. His volunteer endeavors include starting the Lady Grizzlies Fast Pitch Team, Christian also coaches multiple youth team. He is most currently serving the 10U Girls team as coach.

Christian also sponsors many youth groups throughout Hoquiam including Emerson Elementary and their annual coat drive.

Christian Burgess was very instrumental in providing Hoquiam with 988 signs that directly connect youth with mental health resources in times of crisis.

Take a good moment and get a good look at the incredible design on this very gym floor. Our hero spent many volunteer hours designing the gorgeous floor for his alma mater!

Please join My Town Coalition in honoring our Hoquiam Hometown Hero Christian Burgess for his dedication to the youth of Hoquiam.

~~~

Myrtle Street Rivalry hoops game set for Jan. 31

Aberdeen will host Hoquiam in a Myrtle Street Rivalry game scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 31 at Aberdeen High School.

The junior varsity game is set to start at noon with the varsity game to follow at 1:30 p.m.