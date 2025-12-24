Sports Brief for Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025

Harbor prep wrestlers eclipse 100 wins

Two local prep wrestlers reached career milestones at recent meets this past weekend.

Hoquiam senior Kingston Case and Montesano’s Gage Stutesman each passed 100 wins for their prep careers at their respective meets this past weekend.

Case earned his 100th victory competing in the 165-pound weight class at the Grays Harbor Championships on Saturday at Aberdeen High School.

Stutesman passed the century mark during the 165-pound competition at the HammerHead Invitational in Bremerton, a competition where the Montesano standout placed first in his weight class.