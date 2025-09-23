Sports Brief for Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025

Tickets on sale now for 120th Myrtle Street Rivalry football game

Tickets are now on sale for the 120th Myrtle Street Rivalry football game between the Aberdeen Bobcats and Hoquiam Grizzlies scheduled for 7 p.m. Friday at Olympic Stadium in Hoquiam.

Tickets cost $7 for adults and $5 for seniors. Prices for Aberdeen students are $5 with ASB card and $7 without ASB card.

Pre-sale tickets are available at the Hoquiam High School main office from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday.

Tickets will also be available at the ticket booth before the game. Long lines are expected at game time, so plan on arriving early.

Tickets are also available for purchase online through gofan.co (search “Hoquiam High School”).

For more information, call Hoquiam High School at 360-538-8210.