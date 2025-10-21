Sports Brief for Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025

Fundraiser ongoing for cancer-stricken Aberdeen coach

A fundraiser is currently underway for Aberdeen head volleyball and track and field head coach Desiree Glanz, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this month.

Donations through gofundme.com have raised 97% of the $13,000 goal to help cover Glanz’s medical expenses, a gesture she stated she appreciates.

“Wow! Thank you all a million times over and for all of eternity,” Glanz wrote on the website. “I am completely speechless. Your love and generosity is undeniably out of this world!”

Donations can be made through the gofundme.com website (search ‘Desiree Glanz’) or via check or money order.

For further information, contact the Aberdeen High School main office at 360-538-2040.