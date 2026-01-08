Sports Brief for Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026

Longtime local softball pioneer named to Hall of Fame

Wayne Ross, a longtime Hoquiam native who helped bring prominence to recreational softball on the Harbor, has been voted in to the 2026 class of the National Senior Softball Hall of Fame.

Ross, 76, was instrumental in bringing adult recreational softball to the area and has played at the nation’s highest level while winning multiple regional, state and national championships.

Ross, who played locally as a fixture on the Aro Glass Clubbers, still plays approximately 280 games per year and is planning on having his Hall of Fame induction ceremony at a tournament in Salem, Oregon in early July.