Sports Brief for Monday, July 14, 2025

Hoquiam High School to host basketball camp

Hoquiam High School will host the 3rd Annual Grizzly Summer Basketball Youth Skills Camp, sponsored by the C.J. Elleby Family Foundation.

The camp is for all Harbor boys and girls grades 1-8 and will be coached by Elleby, Hoquiam boys basketball head coach Jeff Niemi and Grizzlies girls head coach Chad Allan.

Instruction will focus on fundamentals and skills and is free to register.

The camp is scheduled for July 24-25, with first and second graders going from 9-10:30 a.m., third through fifth graders from 10:45 a.m-12:30 p.m., and sixth through eighth grades from 1-3 p.m.

For more information, contact callan@hoquiam.net.