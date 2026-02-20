Sign-ups available for students to ride Hoquiam “Rooter Bus” to basketball games

Parents need to sign permission slip; first-come, first-serve for 48-seat bus; no charge to students

Hoquiam High School, in cooperation with the Grizzly Booster Club, is offering a “Rooter Bus” to students to attend Saturday’s boys and girls district-playoff basketball games at Centralia High School.

Students planning on taking the bus to the games need to fill out and sign a permission slip signed by parents by noon today (Friday, Feb. 20) and deliver it to Hoquiam athletic director Shane Krohn at the high school.

The bus seats 48 students and admission is on a first-come, first-serve basis.

No fee is necessary as several anonymous donors offered to pick up the costs for up to 48 students and four chaperones on the bus.

A minimum of 40 students must apply or the bus may be canceled.

The bus is scheduled to leave no later than 8:15 a.m. on Saturday for the games in Centralia, which are scheduled for 10 a.m. (boys) and 11:30 a.m. (girls).

Students riding the bus will need money for a planned meal stop after the games and for concessions.

The bus is planned on returning to the high school at 3:30 p.m.

For further information, please see the attached flyer.

Any further questions, please call 360-538-9540.